Plated Arizona: Our favorite Thanksgiving recipes

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
 4 days ago

We're thankful to have quite a few talented chefs among our Axios Phoenix readers, and even more grateful that they were willing to share their recipes to help us build the premier Thanksgiving feast!

The main event

🦃 Crisp-Skin, High-Roast Butterflied Turkey with Sausage Dressing: Richard A. tells us he's been making this recipe for 20 years. He says "every morsel is as moist as can be" and there is " never any dressing left over."

He uses the Cook's Illustrated recipe with a few key modifications:

  • Use this L.A. Times dry-brine process.
  • Use challah for the dressing
  • Cut salt in dressing by half
  • Toss a handful of fine-shredded Parmesan into the dressing mix

The sides

🟢 Green Chile Cornbread Dressing: Patricia C. says she invented this one herself, and if you choose to cook it inside your turkey, it will give your bird a nice flavor.

To accompany a 10- to 12-pound turkey:

  • Chop 1 onion, 5-7 celery stalks, 3 average size garlic cloves and 4-6 chopped celery stalks (optional)
  • Tenderize in 2-3 tbsp. butter.
  • Add 1 bag dry cornbread stuffing, 1 can cream of corn, 4-6 oz. chopped green chile, mild, medium or hot.
  • Add cumin, cilantro, paprika and/or red pepper plus chile powder. Start with 1 tbsp. each, adjusting based on preferred tastes.
  • Add chicken stock sufficient to moisten dressing, until will stick together loosely in 3-inch balls.
  • If you bake the stuffing inside the turkey, cook breast down to lightly season the meat.

Be smart: Patricia tells us the pan drippings make excellent Southwest gravy.

🥔 Cheesy potato casserole: Charlotte S. tells says this dish will make every Midwestern transplant's heart sing.

  • Take a 30 oz. bag of hash browns out of the freezer at least one hour prior to preparing this dish.
  • Empty hash browns, a can of cream of chicken soup, a can of cream of mushroom soup and a 16 oz. container of sour cream in a baking dish and mix well. Take one handful of shredded cheese and mix it in also.
  • Put a couple packs of butter on top of the mixture and then put the remainder of the 8 oz. bag of cheese on top. Put ground pepper over the concoction. Cover with aluminum foil and put in the oven at 350° for one hour.
  • Take the aluminum foil off, crush a small bag of sour cream Ruffles potato chips and sprinkle over the top of the casserole and put back in the oven for approximately 10 minutes or when the chips start to get a little brown.
  • Take out the casserole and let it sit for at least 15 minutes before serving.

😋 Cranberry Relish: Barbara F. suggested this sweet and tangy side to round out your plate. But she says you need to start it the night before Thanksgiving.

  • In a food processor, grind up two bags of fresh cranberries and an orange (peel on) until they are a relish consistency (orange will take longer so you may want to do them separately).
  • Transfer to a bowl and add ¾ cup chopped walnuts, two stalks of chopped celery and ¾ to 1 ½ cups sugar (depending on how sweet you like it).
  • Refrigerate overnight, check for sweetness and add more sugar if you want. Barbara says she uses about ¾ cup total.

Dessert

🥧 Costco Pumpkin Pie: Jessica here. I've made many pies from scratch, but I'm willing to admit that I still think Costco does it best, at least when it comes to pumpkin. And at $5.99, it's a no-brainer.

Axios Phoenix

