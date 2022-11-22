Phoenix restaurants open on Thanksgiving for dine in and take out
If you'd rather leave the cooking to someone else, the Valley has plenty of take-out and dine-in options on Thanksgiving.
Take out
Details: Each of their three Valley locations has an "everything but the turkey" menu of appetizers, sides and desserts for $150. Options vary by restaurant but include crab scalloped potatoes, golden king crab bisque and oyster stuffing. Order online and pickup tomorrow.
🌄 Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort
Details: For $67 per person ($33 for kids 12 and under) get a plate of slow-roasted turkey with all the fixings, including chorizo cornbread stuffing and orange cranberry relish. Make sure to place your order by 5pm today for pickup at the bar on Thursday.
Details: The $225 Thanksgiving family feast should feed six people with three pounds of oven roasted white meat turkey breast, a whole bunch of sides, six Kaiser rolls and a whole pie. Call (602) 776-0992 to place your order, which you must pick up by 6:30pm tomorrow.
Dine in
Of note: Reservations are filling up fast. Here are a few places with Thanksgiving specials that still have openings.
Details: For $57 per person, you'll get a three-course meal with an herb-roasted turkey dinner as the centerpiece. Sides include chorizo stuffing, charred Brussels sprouts and maple heirloom carrots.
Details: This resort restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe menu with a choice of turkey roulade, braised short rib or roasted acorn squash for $115 per person.
Details: Head downtown to this trendy spot for a feast of traditional favorites, including a choice of sweet and spicy turkey or grilled ham steaks for $60 per person.
