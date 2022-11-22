ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

How to help people experiencing homelessness in Phoenix this holiday season

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
 4 days ago

More than 9,000 people in metro Phoenix are experiencing homelessness, according to this year's point-in-time count . At least 5,000 of those people are not staying in a shelter and are on the street or in their vehicles.

State of play: If you're looking for a way to support people experiencing homelessness during the holidays, Phoenix's Healthy Giving Council recommends working directly with a nonprofit organization to volunteer or donate instead of handing out food or clothes directly.

What they're saying: "(Handing out) a simple sandwich isn't going to address the cause (of homelessness). It might make you feel good but long term, are we really helping that individual?" said Phoenix City Council member Debra Stark.

Why it matters: In addition to providing food, clothing and other items, nonprofit organizations offer services like housing counseling, job training and medical care, which can help end the cycle of homelessness.

What's happening: Many local organizations are looking for assistance.

Volunteer

🥫 St. Vincent de Paul

Prep and serve meals at one of the many St. Vincent de Paul dining rooms throughout the Valley.

🛏️ Furnishing Dignity

Help move, sort and clean furniture for this nonprofit that furnishes homes for families leaving homelessness.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Promise of Greater Phoenix

Do crafts and activities with the children staying at the family shelter.

Donate

🍃 A New Leaf

This family shelter is in need of twin and queen sheets, paper products, school supplies, toothpaste, shoes and more.

🧓 Justa Center

This day center for homeless seniors is looking for toilet paper, sleeping bags, laundry detergent, pocket spiral notebooks and more.

👷 St. Joseph the Worker

This organization provides job assistance and is in need of casual and professional clothes for men and women.

Comments / 8

Stephanie Nelson
4d ago

what tyoe of city council is this person running because no matter what tomorrow isnt promised to us or the next minute isnt promised so why not give a sandwich if its your way of paying it forward. so for it to be worded like that surely shows that arizonas council has no acts of kindness in giving and has no problem taking though. "It might make you feel good but long term, are we really helping that individual?" said Phoenix City Council member Debra Stark." what a waste of words!! maybe they should be the ones volunteering at these places then and see what's out there.

Reply(1)
2
Genoa Celli
4d ago

yes because the places you will donate to profit in one way or another. I do not agree with this at all. yes give them a sandwich. give them directly whatever u feel. they don't bite and they won't say no. when you donate to those services, the homeless never see any of what you donate. the homeless are treated poorly like prisoners while in the shelters. they are denied the right to have any privacy. they tell them it's not their job to make the homeless feel comfortable. you don't know people's individual stories and you don't know what put them in that position. no one asks to be homeless and no one wants to have to ask anyone for anything. truthfully the shelter system is a self perpetual never ending cycle of abuse. it is horrible. but donate where and how you want. don't let stuff like this tell you anything. giving is giving whether it be to an individual or nonprofit.

Reply
2
 

