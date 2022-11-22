ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Little Cottonwood gondola tickets would have to be cheap to entice riders

By Erin Alberty
Axios Salt Lake City
 4 days ago

The proposed gondola up Little Cottonwood Canyon likely would need taxpayers to foot a bigger share of its costs than Utah's other public transit options do, FOX 13 reported .

Why it matters: The $550 million gondola has already been criticized as a taxpayer giveaway to Alta and Snowbird ski resorts — the only destinations it would serve.

Details: To entice riders and alleviate traffic in the canyon, the gondola would have to cost significantly less than the projected road toll of $25-$30 per car, UDOT has said.

  • The gondola ride would also take longer than the drive up the canyon.
  • But cars often carry more than one person, so a $30 road toll would still be cheaper than, say, $17 gondola tickets for two people.

By the numbers: The cheaper the gondola tickets, the larger share taxpayers would have to cover for the construction and operating costs — the latter of which could total $7 million per year.

  • Assuming the gondola is full each morning and afternoon, the lowest total cost per rider would be about $90, an Alta city official told FOX 13.
  • But UDOT acknowledges the gondola won't be full every day, and Alta City previously estimated the per-rider cost would be closer to $111, FOX 13 reported.

Reality check: Virtually all public transit costs more to operate than is collected in fares.

Yes, but: Fares normally cover a bigger share of the cost of public transit in Utah. UTA in 2019 collected about 16% of its costs from fares paid, a BYU civil engineering professor told FOX 13.

  • By comparison, a gondola rider would have to pay $17 to cover 16% of an actual per-rider cost of $111.
  • At that price, the gondola is only cheaper than driving for skiers who are traveling alone — unless UDOT increases the projected road toll.

Salt Lake City, UT
ABOUT

Axios Salt Lake City is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/salt-lake-city

