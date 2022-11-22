ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update on Georgia vs Georgia Tech Ticket Sales

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UPSo_0jJpQQji00

Rivalry week has officially arrived for college football which means Georgia and Georgia Tech will duke it out to see who gets statewide bragging rights for the next calendar year. This will be the 116th meeting between the in-state rivals.

So as the final week of regular season games draws closer, what are ticket prices looking like for Georgia's final home game?

According to Ticketmaster , the cheapest ticket available is listed at $65 in section 611 on the visitor's side of the stadium. The most expensive ticket sits at a price of $4,700 in section 127 on the lower level on Georgia's side right near the 10-yard line.

On Stubhub , the lowest get-in price for Saturday in section 334 in the upper level for $58. The most expensive ticket jumps all the way up to $4,559 to sit in section 127 on Georgia's sideline. A wide variety of ticket prices are being posted for this game.

The last time Tech defeated Georgia was in 2016 during Kirby Smart's first season at Georgia. Since then it has been all Bulldogs in this one. In fact, since 2001, Georgia Tech has only mustered three wins against Georgia and has only scored 35 total points in their last four games against the Bulldogs.

How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 26th, 2022
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

