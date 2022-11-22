Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
New Bedford Man, 49, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Thanksgiving
A 49-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thanksgiving, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police say Juan Ruiz was traveling north on Route 18 northbound in the area of Interstate 195 in New Bedford around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. As his Suzuki GSXR10 approached the I-195 overpass, Ruiz failed to negotiate a right-bearing curve. The motorcycle exited the roadway to the left, hitting a metal guardrail and throwing Ruiz from the bike, police said.
nbcboston.com
8 People Taken to Hospital After Four Cars Crash on I-195 in New Bedford
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday night on Interstate 195 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, sending eight people to local hospitals, at least one of whom was seriously injured, state police said. Massachusetts State Police were called to I-195 westbound at mile marker 26 (the Adams Street overpass) around...
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Brockton Monday night. It happened near 108 Forest Ave. around 10 p.m., The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim was airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died.
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
nbcboston.com
94-Year-Old Rescued From Fire in New Bedford
Firefighters rescued a 94-year-old woman from a fire at a house in New Bedford early Saturday morning. According to authorities they received a 911 call about a fire at 14 Sidney St. at around 5 a.m. The fire originated in the third floor of the residence due to an electrical...
nbcboston.com
No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute
The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
nbcboston.com
Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment
Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, 3 Seriously Injured in Portsmouth Rollover Crash
A rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire early Thursday morning ended with one passenger dead and several seriously injured, according to police. Police say 22-year-old Tyler N. Troy of Northwood, New Hampshire was driving with five other people in a 2018 Porsche Macan around 1 a.m. when the car drove into the grass median in the center of the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and flipped over several times.
nbcboston.com
Fall River Police Looking for Man in Connection to Shooting
Fall River Police is looking for a man in connection to a shooting on November 3rd. The shooting occurred on America Street, where a man was shot after being involved in an altercation with two other men, according to authorities. Police say 27-year-old Nestly Lewis should be considered armed and...
nbcboston.com
Holiday Season Could Make or Break Small Businesses in Massachusetts
Deja Brew, a local family-owned coffee shop, has been in Southie for about 27 years. Operations director Jenni McNeill told NBC10 Boston that Small Business Saturday helps get them in good shape as they head into their slow season. “We will see a little bit of a fall off, you...
nbcboston.com
‘The Things That Touch Us the Most': Daniel's Table in Framingham at the Ready for Those in Need
This Thanksgiving, there is a new face of hunger: the working poor and middle class. And many of them are turning to organizations like Daniel's Table in Framingham, Massachusetts for help. Wednesday, Daniel's Table provided free Thanksgiving meals and groceries for a week for 160 families. All year long, they...
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After Being Hit by Car in Foxborough
One man is dead after being hit by a car in Foxborough, Massachusetts early Saturday morning. Authorities say they were called around 10:45 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian on Cocasset Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital but later died, according to authorities. Police say the...
nbcboston.com
Man Went Shopping After Kidnapping, Raping Woman, Prosecutors Say
New details are emerging about the horrific rape and kidnapping of a 64-year-old woman at the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy, Massachusetts. The alleged attacker was held without bail after a judge found him to be too dangerous to release and prosecutors said he tried to cover up the crime.
nbcboston.com
Oddball 6-Foot ‘Lobsta Mickey' Statue Returns to Boston
A long-forgotten, and somewhat unsettling, statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws for hands has found its way back to Boston. The 700-pound statue was last seen in the city nearly two decades ago at Quincy Market where it entertained tourists and shoppers — before slipping out of sight and into city lore after it was sold in 2005 at an auction organized by Disney.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge-Based Nonprofit Offers Biotech Opportunities Through Unique Program
LabCentral is a launch-pad for promising start-ups in the life sciences industry. The Cambridge-based nonprofit has what you might call a spinoff -- LabCentral Ignite. “We're a first and only of its kind platform in the life sciences and biotech sector that is addressing gender, racial and other underrepresentation in the sector as our sole mission,” the program's executive director Gretchen Cook-Anderson said.
nbcboston.com
‘An Expression of Love': St. Francis House Prepares Thanksgiving Feast for Homeless Community
Prepping a Thanksgiving meal for 350 people might sound daunting, but it's exactly how St. Francis House's Head Chef Seth Green spends each and every year. "I get here between 3:30 a.m. and 4 in the morning on the day of to start getting everything put together for the meal.”
