wsiu.org
Art Over Easy returns to SIU’s Surplus Gallery Dec. 2
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Art Over Easy, the annual art auction and show hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design, returns on Dec. 2. Featuring a unique display of original artwork from talented faculty, graduate students and local artists, the fundraising event, now in its 16th year, is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Surplus Gallery, the main gallery in the Glove Factory, 432 S. Washington Ave., Carbondale.
KFVS12
Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26. According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more. Other events will include...
westkentuckystar.com
Outdoor skating rink opening in southern IL this week
Southern Illinois will be treated to an outdoor ice skating rink for the holiday season. The temporary rink is nearing completion on the tower square in Marion, Illinois. They're working to be open beginning on Black Friday, and hope to keep it operating through February. The rink plans to be...
KFVS12
‘Stuff the Backpacks’ holiday drive in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A holiday drive in southern Illinois is collecting items to stuff the backpacks collecting during the “Backpacks for Buddies” program. According to a release from State Representative Dave Severin’s office, they’ll be collecting toiletry and other personal care items for children placed in emergency foster care.
wsiu.org
SIU hosting “I Stand with Immigrants” events Nov. 28-30
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is sponsoring “I Stand with Immigrants,” a three-day action campaign for education, promoting understanding and advocacy, Nov. 28-30. Everyone is welcome to attend. Students will speak. The highlight will be “Life Undocumented: This is My Story,” featuring a panel of...
intothelightadventures.com
Tug Boats and Barges
Tug Boats and Barges on the Ohio River, we were camping by the Ohio river as we are heading south again, one of our favorite places in Metropolis Illinois. The tug boats are still running on this river in November where as I heard that the mighty Mississippi river is drying up in some places farther south where the barges are sitting still because there is not enough water to go down stream.
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
thewarwhoop.com
A Day Off for Deer Day
The first shotgun season is a very popular weekend in Wayne County. The day is so popular that Wayne City High School takes off school that Friday, known as Deer Day, to start their deer hunting weekend. Before the early 90s school was still in session during shotgun season until the school attendance was at its lowest. Around 1993 Wayne City High School decided that the Friday of the first shotgun season would be called Deer Day, and school would not be in session.
wsiu.org
Thu, Nov. 24 at 7:30pm – Eye on Education: Center for English as a Second Language at SIU
The Center for English as a Second Language at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has resumed in-person learning. In this episode, host Fred Martino interviews two students of the immersive English language program: Siti Hajaroh from Indonesia and Destin Deoudum from Chad. Tune in Thu, Nov. 24 at 7:30pm on the...
wfcnnews.com
Candy Cane Lane to open Saturday in West Frankfort
WEST FRANKFORT - A Christmas tradition in Franklin County will be opening to the public this weekend. Candy Cane Lane in West Frankfort will officially be opening for the holiday season on Black Friday with a lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. The display is located at the Frankfort Community Park,...
wfcnnews.com
West Frankfort school evacuated due to "fire issue"
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A West Frankfort school was evacuated on Tuesday morning due to an issue that prompted a fire department response. Central Junior High School, located on Cherry Street in West Frankfort, was evacuated around 8 a.m. this morning. At least three engines with the West Frankfort Fire Department...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
wfcnnews.com
21 children adopted Friday in Marion during "National Adoption Day"
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Around 20 children were adopted on Friday in Williamson County during National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse, and included the adoptions of 21 children and one adult, according to presiding judge Amanda Gott. "I always say that adoptions are the best...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19. Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured...
wsiu.org
Making the case: SIU Law students get real-life experience in Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Law students David Voss and Jordan Blazek-Guinan are gaining an intimate look into the state’s legal system and taking an active role in criminal legal proceedings. During the inaugural semester of the law school’s Metro East Criminal Justice Clinic,...
kbsi23.com
18 year old dies after crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – An 18 year old died after a crash Saturday night in Carbondale. Trace O. Bittle, 18, of Marion, was driving on East Walnut Street near Village Drive. Police responded around 10:56 p.m. on Nov. 19. Bittle was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale....
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
wevv.com
Saline County hospital restricting visitors due to widespread flu
ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- Effective immediately, hospital visitors are restricted at Ferrell Hospital due to widespread influenza. No visitors with influenza like symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat). Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, or fever who need to go to the emergency room for treatment, or other...
wfcnnews.com
35 Years Later: Dardeen Family Murders
INA, ILLINOIS - This Friday marks the 35th anniversary of one of the most gruesome murders in Southern Illinois history. 35 years ago, on a cool November evening, police responded to a mobile home in the small community of Ina, Illinois, located just north of the Franklin County line. Upon...
