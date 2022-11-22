Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
America is heading for a soft landing while the U.K. is expecting its worst decline in living standards—ever
Shoppers pass an empty retail unit on Oxford Street in London on Nov. 4. Despite dire predictions of a widely expected recession in the U.S., the economy for now remains strong. Americans are contending with inflation and rising interest rates, worried about tech industry layoffs in particular, and feeling little confidence about where the economy is headed. Among CEOs, confidence is even worse.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Disney CEO’s big paycheck; FFC blocks robocall provider; beers to best in soccer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Things won’t be as bad at Best Buy during the holidays as the electronics retailer previously warned. On Tuesday, the company forecasted a smaller drop in annual sales than it thought, saying deals and discounts will bring in more inflation-weary customers. Best Buy also beat...
It's Not Just Twitter. These Big Tech Companies Also Announced Layoffs
Twitter launched a massive round of layoffs on Friday, just about a week after Elon Musk acquired the company. While the situation at Twitter is extreme — close to half of the workforce could reportedly be let go — it’s not the only tech business announcing layoffs.
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Disney stock jumps; rail strike threat; possible pay raise; pizza delivery goes electric
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Disney stock jumped Monday after a surprise move over the weekend. The stock gained 6% today, as Disney’s board of directors says Bob Iger is back in charge at the house of mouse. Current CEO Bob Chapek is out. He ran Disney for nearly 3...
On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears
We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
WISH-TV
Top U.S. logistics company, GXO Logistics, now hiring
GXO Logistics, one of the top Logistics companies in the United States is now hiring in their Lebanon location for careers serving one of the world’s largest apparel brands. Fred Boyd and Kristy Applegate joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the company and the available positions.
coinchapter.com
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Performance to Turn Sour Amid Protests at iPhone Manufacturing Unit?
Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Apple’s stock price trades at the peak of a descending trendline, suggesting that the tech giant’s stock market performance would be somewhat timid in the coming days. Furthermore, protests at its iPhone manufacturing unit in China could taper investor sentiment until the matter is fully resolved. Protests...
London treads water as US stock markets close for Thanksgiving
London’s top index was as dull as its cousins in New York on Thursday, despite remaining open while the US indexes closed for Thanksgiving.The FTSE 100 closed up a meagre 0.02% during the day as a small rise in the pound put pressure on the companies, which sell much of their product in dollars.By the end of the day, the index had gained just 1.36 points, ending at 7,466.6, its highest close since early September.Things were happier elsewhere in Europe, where the German Dax index gained a healthy 0.8%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose by 0.4%.“European markets have...
Retail trade groups say a rail strike would be devastating to the economy
Two retail industry groups, the RILA and the NRF, reacted Monday to the increasing possibility of a nationwide rail strike happening in early December.
MySanAntonio
Canada economy quickens, upending forecasts for tepid growth
Canada's economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada released advance estimates on Tuesday for retail that showed sales rising 1.5% in October. Separately, the agency said wholesale activity rose...
Big Tech Layoffs Are Big News, But Not For The Overall Labor Market — Here's What New Data Is Showing
Tech companies have recently been announcing massive and unprecedented waves of layoffs — sometimes by the tens of thousands. Here's the latest:. Since Elon Musk took the helm at Twitter, about half the company’s workforce was laid off. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey took part of the blame for...
US News and World Report
Jobless Claims Jump by 17K
The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
WISH-TV
Feds for 1st time block robocall company from entire US phone network
(CNN) — The federal government took another big swipe at illegal robocalls on Tuesday, as it moved to block a voice provider from the entire U.S. phone network for the very first time. The order by the Federal Communications Commission targets Global UC, a company that claims to serve...
ValueWalk
Fear Of The Fed Tightening On Holiday
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks marched higher throughout the day yesterday, albeit on low volume. The same is happening this morning. Fear of the Fed tightening seems to be on holiday. Qualivian Investment Partners October 2022 Performance Update. Qualivian Investment Partners performance update...
9to5Mac
St. Louis Apple Store abandons plans to unionize due to alleged ‘increased hostility’
Last week we heard the latest Apple Store moving toward unionization was in St. Louis. With what seemed like strong enthusiasm from employees and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) as the representation, an official filing to start the bid to unionize was made with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Just seven days later, the Apple Store employees have made a U-turn and dropped the effort, at least for now.
Investopedia
HP Cuts Jobs as Recession Looms for Big Tech
Big Tech is bracing for a tough road ahead as HP Inc. said it will axe 10% of its staff, Dell warned that sales are sliding, and Google prepares to designate 10,000 employees as low-performing, a potential prelude to mass staff reductions. The reductions come as a potential recession and...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Rail Strike Looms and the Impact on the U.S. Economy Could Be Broad
One of the biggest rail unions, the SMART Transportation Division, rejected its deal Monday, joining three others that have failed to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. That raises the risk of a strike, which could start as soon as Dec. 5.
