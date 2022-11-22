London’s top index was as dull as its cousins in New York on Thursday, despite remaining open while the US indexes closed for Thanksgiving.The FTSE 100 closed up a meagre 0.02% during the day as a small rise in the pound put pressure on the companies, which sell much of their product in dollars.By the end of the day, the index had gained just 1.36 points, ending at 7,466.6, its highest close since early September.Things were happier elsewhere in Europe, where the German Dax index gained a healthy 0.8%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose by 0.4%.“European markets have...

7 HOURS AGO