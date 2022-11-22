ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

America is heading for a soft landing while the U.K. is expecting its worst decline in living standards—ever

Shoppers pass an empty retail unit on Oxford Street in London on Nov. 4. Despite dire predictions of a widely expected recession in the U.S., the economy for now remains strong. Americans are contending with inflation and rising interest rates, worried about tech industry layoffs in particular, and feeling little confidence about where the economy is headed. Among CEOs, confidence is even worse.
The Hill

On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears

We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️‍🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
WISH-TV

Top U.S. logistics company, GXO Logistics, now hiring

GXO Logistics, one of the top Logistics companies in the United States is now hiring in their Lebanon location for careers serving one of the world’s largest apparel brands. Fred Boyd and Kristy Applegate joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the company and the available positions.
LEBANON, IN
coinchapter.com

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Performance to Turn Sour Amid Protests at iPhone Manufacturing Unit?

Lucknow(Coinchapter.com): Apple’s stock price trades at the peak of a descending trendline, suggesting that the tech giant’s stock market performance would be somewhat timid in the coming days. Furthermore, protests at its iPhone manufacturing unit in China could taper investor sentiment until the matter is fully resolved. Protests...
The Independent

London treads water as US stock markets close for Thanksgiving

London’s top index was as dull as its cousins in New York on Thursday, despite remaining open while the US indexes closed for Thanksgiving.The FTSE 100 closed up a meagre 0.02% during the day as a small rise in the pound put pressure on the companies, which sell much of their product in dollars.By the end of the day, the index had gained just 1.36 points, ending at 7,466.6, its highest close since early September.Things were happier elsewhere in Europe, where the German Dax index gained a healthy 0.8%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose by 0.4%.“European markets have...
MySanAntonio

Canada economy quickens, upending forecasts for tepid growth

Canada's economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada released advance estimates on Tuesday for retail that showed sales rising 1.5% in October. Separately, the agency said wholesale activity rose...
US News and World Report

Jobless Claims Jump by 17K

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The four-week moving average was 226,750, an increase of 5,500 from the prior period. The labor market has remained a pocket of strength in the economy as the Federal...
WISH-TV

Feds for 1st time block robocall company from entire US phone network

(CNN) — The federal government took another big swipe at illegal robocalls on Tuesday, as it moved to block a voice provider from the entire U.S. phone network for the very first time. The order by the Federal Communications Commission targets Global UC, a company that claims to serve...
ValueWalk

Fear Of The Fed Tightening On Holiday

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks marched higher throughout the day yesterday, albeit on low volume. The same is happening this morning. Fear of the Fed tightening seems to be on holiday. Qualivian Investment Partners October 2022 Performance Update. Qualivian Investment Partners performance update...
9to5Mac

St. Louis Apple Store abandons plans to unionize due to alleged ‘increased hostility’

Last week we heard the latest Apple Store moving toward unionization was in St. Louis. With what seemed like strong enthusiasm from employees and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) as the representation, an official filing to start the bid to unionize was made with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Just seven days later, the Apple Store employees have made a U-turn and dropped the effort, at least for now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Investopedia

HP Cuts Jobs as Recession Looms for Big Tech

Big Tech is bracing for a tough road ahead as HP Inc. said it will axe 10% of its staff, Dell warned that sales are sliding, and Google prepares to designate 10,000 employees as low-performing, a potential prelude to mass staff reductions. The reductions come as a potential recession and...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com

Rail Strike Looms and the Impact on the U.S. Economy Could Be Broad

One of the biggest rail unions, the SMART Transportation Division, rejected its deal Monday, joining three others that have failed to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. That raises the risk of a strike, which could start as soon as Dec. 5.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy