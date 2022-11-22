Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dangerous high surf continues for north shores as gusty winds start hitting the brakes
The gusty northeast winds will continue to diminish steadily as a dry airmass moves over the islands. Light trades are expected Saturday, becoming light and variable with afternoon sea breezes for Sunday. Our next First Alert calls for wetter and more humid conditions returning early next week. A disturbance is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gusty trades declining for the next several days
First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version. Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winds, showers to diminish
A cold front passing over the state made for a blustery Thanksgiving, triggering intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. FIRST ALERT: Get ready for strong winds on this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:57 PM HST. |. There will be stormy seas as a front...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cold front moving through Hawaii brings blustery conditions, gusts to 55 mph
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are urged to take precautions and move their Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as a cold front moves through the state. The National Weather Service has put up several weather alerts for strong winds and extra-large surf on Thanksgiving Day, which are in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.
KITV.com
Windy weather alters Thanksgiving plans for some Hawaii families
HONOLULU (KITV4) -– A High Wind and Surf Advisory hit Oahu this Thanksgiving Day. And while it is popular for families to picnic at the beach, Ocean Safety officials are urging residents to celebrate indoors. The weather advisory remains in effect across the state and is expected to last...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters urge residents to prepare for wind gusts to 55 mph, dangerously high surf
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a “significant” north swell to...
bigislandnow.com
UPDATE: Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet now forecast through Saturday night for parts of Big Island
Update 7:30 a.m. Friday: A large medium period swell from the north-northeast direction (010-030 degrees) will move into Hawaiian waters today. North-facing shores on the Big Island will continue to see warning-level surf lasting through Saturday. The forecast calls for dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet along...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High Surf Warning posted for North Facing Shores statewide - clipped version
Today locally windy conditions will diminish dropping below advisory levels later this afternoon, then remaining breezy through this evening. The winds will further weaken Saturday, which should allow for some local afternoon sea breeze and night time land breeze circulations into Sunday. High Surf Warning for the North facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands. A large swell NNE swell will move into Hawaiian waters with warning level surf lasting through Saturday. High Surf Warnings (HSW) for north facing shores will likely be dropped into the High Surf Advisory range by Saturday night. High Surf Advisory conditions are likely for north facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf rolls in, prompting closures of several Hawaii Island beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A huge swell is rolling into north shores, prompting officials to close off several beaches. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo. A high surf warning remains in effect for north-facing shores...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents urged to prepare for strong winds, dangerously high surf on Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain. There will be a “significant” north swell to contend with that’s slated to produce dangerously high surf. The National Weather...
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping them) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Nearly everything has increased in price, meaning...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawmaker: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Forecaster say there will be a “significant” north swell to contend with that’s slated to produce dangerously high surf. Hawaii shoppers take note of higher food prices ahead of Thanksgiving (but that's not stopping...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii shoppers feel inflation’s pinch as they prepare their Thanksgiving spreads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, customers waited in hours Wednesday for the perfect pie. The bake shop’s mantra: “Bake until we drop.”. Workers are so busy, they can’t answer the phone. They move with machine-like precision, packing pies for eager customers. And higher...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How did you spend your Thanksgiving? Share your photos with us!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving was Thursday — a day of nonstop cooking, eating and spending time with loved ones. How did you spend your holiday? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of your Thanksgiving Day celebrations with family, friends and feasts. Share your photos...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Eager Hawaii shoppers line up early at malls in hopes of snagging best Black Friday deals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers. “I think everyone is just really excited to have a somewhat normal holiday shopping season after three years,” Pearlridge Center’s General Manager David Cianelli said.
Comments / 0