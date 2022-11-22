Orban’s Nursery 2022 poinsettia open house is back in Bradenton with more for sale

Orban’s Nursery had a few challenges this year, primarily in the form of hurricanes named Ian and Nicole.

Thirty nine sheets of plastic used to cover grow houses and lots of screen had to be replaced, and thousands of poinsettias suffered winds burns.

The good news is that Orban’s, 9601 Ninth Ave. NW, still has plenty of poinsettias to supply its biggest customer, Publix, and its stores around the Southeast as well as locals who plan to attend the local company’s 32nd annual open house.

In fact, says owner Tyler Orban, the nursery will have more poinsettias for sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the open house, a Bradenton Thanksgiving weekend tradition, than last year. Admission is free.

The tradition started many years ago as a drive-thru-only event, where residents could get a look at tens of thousands of brilliantly colored flowers.

Eventually, due to popular demand, the Orban family also began making the poinsettias available for purchase.

This year there will also be live music and a variety of vendors.

Orban’s began shipping poinsettias to its largest customer, Publix, on Nov. 17, and will most likely continue shipping into Christmas week.

Orban’s started in 1914 in Medina, Ohio, where the Orban family had a flower shop. The family made the move to Bradenton in 1952.

In 2021, the Orban family announced that Tyler Orban, who had been running the business, had bought the property, ensuring that it wouldn’t go to developers .

A number of developers have put in bids on the property over the years.

Orban’s Nursery workers on Monday were packing poinsettias grown in Bradenton for shipment to Publix. Shown above, from left, are Zenelda Garcia Cruz, Brenda Dominguez, Jennifer Dominguez and Beatriz Pontos Dominguez. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Orban’s Nursery workers on Monday were loading poinsettias grown in Bradenton onto trucks for shipment to a Publix distribution center in Lakeland. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com