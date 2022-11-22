ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Avondale man arrested, trooper injured in Peoria crash

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHlhm_0jJpOKty00

A 44-year-old Avondale man is in jail following a weekend crash on Loop 303 in Peoria.

Anthony Compean was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges that include aggravated DUI – wrong way, aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials said they received calls at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 303.

An AZDPS trooper spotted the wrong-way driver at Lone Mountain Parkway.

The driver failed to stop his Nissan Versa for the trooper’s emergency lights and siren, and the vehicles collided, officials said.

The trooper was taken to a hospital and was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital. The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Investigation underway after man's murder in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man has died after being shot near Interstate 10 and 7th Avenue on Friday night, and Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect. Officers were called to St. Joseph's Hospital at around 10 p.m. on Nov. 25 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Officer hurt, one in custody after police shooting in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is in custody and an officer was hospitalized after Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting overnight. The incident occurred near Broadway Road and Mesa Drive. Mesa Police Department officials say the incident began around 11 p.m. Thursday when officers attempted to stop...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car in Mesa early Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. on Nov. 25. "The driver remained on scene and the fire department...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO: Two adults found dead in vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane

GOODYEAR, AZ — A portion of MC 85 in the West Valley is shut down Friday due to a death investigation, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says. Around 9:20 a.m., deputies were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road near MC 85 and Cotton Lane. Inside the vehicle, deputies found two adults who were dead.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night. Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving. The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash

Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. According to a LendingTree survey, 42% of Americans plan...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 78-year-old man last seen in Phoenix. Brian Thomas Hanrahan stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Hanrahan was last seen Thursday near 49th Place and Camelback Road wearing a dark red, long-sleeve...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man accused of fatally shooting woman, wounding her son in Mesa parking lot

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a woman and wounding her adult son in a Mesa parking lot, authorities said. Kenneth Montgomery, 65, was booked on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a structure, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
MESA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Man on the run in Arizona after allegedly shooting, killing wife

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing his wife Monday evening near Stanfield, Arizona, officials say. According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies were called out to a house near Stanfield, Arizona. A child reportedly called 911 and said that “a family member was dying and the victim’s husband shot her.”
STANFIELD, AZ
KTAR.com

Avondale shooting spree suspect told police he was Jesus Christ

PHOENIX – The suspect in the deadly shooting spree that terrorized Avondale over the weekend identified himself as Jesus Christ when he was being booked into jail, according to court documents. Raymond Pipkin, 29, of Goodyear, was arrested after allegedly killing one person and causing injuries to multiple victims...
AVONDALE, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy