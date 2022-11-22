ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Britain must end reliance on 'cheap labour', Starmer tells businesses

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTNpQ_0jJpOI8W00
  • Summary

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British main opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer warned business bosses on Tuesday "the days of low pay and cheap labour" must end, putting him in line with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has also rejected calls for looser immigration rules.

Some businesses have been pushing the government to ease immigration rules, especially from the European Union, to fill job vacancies and boost flagging growth, which they say has been worsened by the post-Brexit end of free movement from the bloc.

Britain's exit from the EU was sold by its backers, including former prime minister Boris Johnson, as a way to "take back control" of immigration rates, which some voters said was squeezing access to both jobs and welfare benefits.

Starmer has repeatedly said that Labour, if it forms a government at the next election due before the beginning of 2025, will not support open borders to immigration and would introduce a points-based system - a policy all but the same as that adopted by the governing Conservative Party.

In a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference, Starmer doubled down on that message by telling businesses that a Labour government would work with companies to "help the British economy off its immigration dependency".

"Migration is part of our national story - always has been, always will be. And the Labour Party will never diminish the contribution it makes to the economy, to public services, to your businesses and our communities," he told the conference in the central English city of Birmingham.

"But let me tell you - the days when low pay and cheap labour are part of the British way on growth must end."

Some businesses and economists have urged the government to rebuild closer ties with Europe, and ease immigration rules, as the country heads into a recession, held back by stagnant business investment and sluggish post-Brexit trade.

Britain's economy has long relied on cheap labour, particularly since the EU expanded to take on new members from eastern Europe.

That has prompted some lawmakers to accuse business owners of using low-skilled workers instead of investing in automation - Britain has deployed less than a tenth of the robots that are operating in Germany - and its rate of productivity lags that of most advanced nations.

On Monday, CBI Director General Tony Danker said labour shortages could be addressed with a better immigration system. The head of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation trade body said companies knew wages needed to rise, but they needed economic growth to make that happen.

Despite the pressures, Sunak has pushed back against those calls, saying he wanted to work on building trust in Britain's migration system, one that he hoped would be a beacon for talent around the world.

Starmer said he wanted a "new partnership" with business, one in which Labour would be "pragmatic" on the shortage of people by not ignoring the need for skilled people to come to Britain.

"But I want to be clear here: with my Labour government any movement in our point-based migration system, whether via the skilled occupation route, or the shortage worker list, will come with new conditions for business," he said.

He said he would require businesses to have plans for more training, better pay and conditions and the investment in new technology.

"But our common goal must be to help the British economy off its immigration dependency," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join rebellion against onshore wind ban

Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a Tory backbench rebellion against a de-facto ban on new onshore windfarms, in a blow to Rishi Sunak’s authority.The former prime ministers signed an amendment to the Government’s Levelling Up Bill tabled by Simon Clarke, who served as a minister in both their Governments, to allow onshore wind development.Mr Clarke said he was “delighted” to gain their backing.It marks the pair’s first major parliamentary interventions since departing Downing Street.Delighted to have the backing of @BorisJohnson and @trussliz, together with MPs from right across the Conservative Party, for my amendment to allow onshore wind...
BBC

Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'

"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
BBC

Scottish independence: What is a de facto referendum?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants the next general election to be a "de facto referendum" on independence, after the Supreme Court ruled that she does not have the power to hold an actual referendum without the UK's government's consent. But what is a de facto referendum and is there any...
Reuters

British nurses to stage first strikes on Dec. 15, 20

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thousands of British nurses will go on strike on Dec. 15 and 20 for more pay, their union said on Friday, adding to a winter of industrial action and putting further pressure on the state-run health system.
BBC

Tory MP calls for minister to go over asylum hotels

A Tory MP has called for Minister Robert Jenrick to "consider his position" over the "chaotic" situation with hotels housing asylum seekers. Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, said it was unacceptable his council was given no notice of asylum seekers being moved into a hotel in the area. Another Tory...
Reuters

Germany's Scholz: must be prepared for Ukraine war escalation

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday Germany must be ready for the situation in Ukraine to escalate but that his recent trip to China was worth it alone for spelling out the two countries' joint stance against using nuclear weapons.
BBC

UK faces worst downturn of any advanced economy, OECD says

The UK economy will suffer a bigger blow from the global energy crisis than other leading nations, according to international body the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The UK will contract by more than any other nation in the G7 group next year, it said. Growth in the US...
Reuters

U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play

NANTUCKET, Mass., Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that price caps on Russian oil being proposed under the Group of Seven nations (G7) scheme were in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue.
CNBC

Scotland cannot hold an independence referendum without UK government approval, top court rules

LONDON — The U.K.'s Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Scottish government it cannot hold a fresh independence referendum without the U.K. government's consent. Supreme Court President Lord Reed said in broadcast remarks that the Scottish Parliament did not have the power to legislate on matters reserved to the U.K. Parliament, including the union.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak faces Tory backlash over record immigration figures

Rishi Sunak faces backlash from Conservative MPs after new figures showed net migration to the UK soaring to a record high, with 504,000 more people arriving in the country than departing over the past year.“Unprecedented” global events including the lifting of Covid lockdowns, war in Ukraine and the Chinese security clampdown in Hong Kong sent immigration figures soaring.At 1.1 million, the total number of arrivals in the 12 months to June was the highest since statistics were first gathered in 1964 and far outweighed the 560,000 departures, despite the fact that for the first time since 1991 more EU nationals...
Reuters

Reuters

651K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy