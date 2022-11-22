ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Biggest player at World Cup is also big surprise

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhgfi_0jJpNrYO00

DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The biggest player at the World Cup has also emerged as one of the biggest surprises after the 2.03 metre (6.66 feet) tall Andries Noppert made an unexpected international debut for the Netherlands on Monday.

Veteran Dutch coach Louis van Gaal has penchant for springing a shock or two but picking the 28-year-old to keep goal in Monday’s World Cup win over Senegal was one of his more outrageous moves.

However, the giant Heerenveen goalkeeper, with a total of only 32 appearances in the Dutch topflight, did not put a foot wrong as he made a handful of impressive saves and kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory at the Al Thumama Stadium.

It capped a remarkable rise for a player quick to admit: "This is also bizarre to me, even a few weeks ago, I wouldn't have expected it.

"It’s special. You dream this, I never thought it was possible. As a little boy everyone dreams of it, later you don’t assume it. If anyone can do this, it’s me," he told Dutch NOS television.

Van Gaal was pleased too. "Not a bad choice," he crowed in the Dutch television studio. "I picked him because he is the player in form."

Only two years ago, Noppert’s parents were advising him to quit the game and his girlfriend suggested signing up with the police after a meniscus injury saw FC Dordrecht fail to extend his contract and left him without a club for six months.

But in the space of two years things have changed dramatically.

It would already have been a dream year for Noppert after being signed before the season by his boyhood club Heerenveen, of whom he is a staunch supporter.

He had started out as a junior at the club, picked up from home for training by a bus where another passenger was Hakim Ziyech, featuring at the World Cup for Morocco.

Noppert did not make it initially, moving to the Dutch second division and then Serie B club Foggia, where he played only eight games.

At Go Ahead Eagles last season he got a new chance and has not looked back, his rapid rise culiminating in his first cap on Monday.

"Louis van Gaal told me that I had to play like I do at my club, but in a different guise. I just have to stop balls. Does it make sense that I started the game? When is it the right time then?" he said.

"In the Netherlands we all complain that we don't have good keepers, but then you have to give boys a chance. I don't care if it makes sense, I'm doing my best and that's all I can do."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina’s shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe.
BBC

World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break

The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
Reuters

Soccer-Africa still awaits first win at Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Two strikes from Ghana on Thursday broke the African goal drought at the World Cup but none of the continent’s five teams have been able to post a win in Qatar in stark contrast to their Asian counterparts.
Yardbarker

Video – On this day, Higuain led a stunning comeback against Against Atalanta

On this day in 2019, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus travelled to Bergamo for a tough away fixture against Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men absolutely dominated the action in the first half, but the Bianconeri somehow survived the onslaught, which included a wasted spot kick from Musa Barrow. After the...
Reuters

Soccer-Vinicius Jr. to start for Brazil against Serbia

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite opted to start Vinicius Jr. in a four-man attack for their World Cup Group G opener against Serbia on Thursday. Tite will unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, with only two genuine midfielders in Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro as Brazil begin their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy.
BBC

'When we do win the Champions League...'

What fabulous news for all Manchester City fans. Pep Guardiola has extended his stay at the Etihad for, at least, another two years. Most City fans would prefer us to dominate our domestic league ahead of winning a European trophy and Guardiola’s domestic record has been outstanding, winning four league titles in five years.
Reuters

Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
The Associated Press

Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
Reuters

Soccer-Ecuador federation asks fans to avoid offensive chants

DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's football federation urged its fans on Thursday to clean up their act after football's governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings for homophobic slurs during the South Americans' opening World Cup game against Qatar.
Reuters

Reuters

651K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy