Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers

 4 days ago
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.

From kick off to final whistle, the match was watched by an average of nearly 10 million viewers, it said, adding that the game contributed to its most watched Monday night since England's Euro 2016 exit against Iceland.

According to the BBC, England's opening World Cup match - a 6-2 victory over Iran - attracted an average audience of 7.4 million viewers in an earlier time slot on Monday when many people were at work.

