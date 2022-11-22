ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia

Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that its board had given approval to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) by issuing new shares. It would be India's biggest ever follow-on public share offering, Reuters reports.
'It changes nothing.' Nigerians unimpressed with redesigned banknotes

Nigerians have criticized the "redesigning" of the country's local currency proposed by its central bank to rein in counterfeiting and hoarding of large sums outside the banking system. President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes on Wednesday, saying "the new Naira banknotes have been fortified with...
Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season

This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations. But the country is contending with a new set of complex challenges this late fall and winter. Even though Covid tests as well as an updated booster are largely accessible and Thanksgiving holiday travel nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, a slew of pressures on the global economy and a recent surge in respiratory illnesses are expected to continue to impact on Americans in the coming months, leaving President Joe Biden with the challenge of addressing how to quell national anxieties over matters sometimes outside of the executive branch's control.
In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday

Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the annual shopping bonanza faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online sales and deliver another blow to the slumping economy. Some 235,000 workers have gone on strike across the United Kingdom this week,...

