Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The West is struggling to set an oil price cap that hurts Russia
Allies of Ukraine want to put a price limit on Russian oil. But there's a problem: They can't agree on a number that would actually pile pressure on the Kremlin. The West's biggest economies agreed earlier this year to cap the price of Russia's most valuable export and vowed to hash out the details by early December. The move is aimed at reducing inflows to President Vladimir Putin's war chest without adding to stress on the global economy by further reducing the supply of energy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship company is raising $2.5 billion
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's business empire is planning to raise nearly $2.5 billion in a new share offering as it pushes to expand into new areas. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, said in a stock exchange filing on Friday that its board had given approval to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) by issuing new shares. It would be India's biggest ever follow-on public share offering, Reuters reports.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'It changes nothing.' Nigerians unimpressed with redesigned banknotes
Nigerians have criticized the "redesigning" of the country's local currency proposed by its central bank to rein in counterfeiting and hoarding of large sums outside the banking system. President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the redesigned 200-, 500-, and 1,000-naira notes on Wednesday, saying "the new Naira banknotes have been fortified with...
Queiroz tells Klinsmann to resign and visit Iran camp after BBC comments
Carlos Queiroz has demanded Jürgen Klinsmann resign from his role on Fifa’s technical study group after calling his comments about the Iran team “a disgrace to football”. After Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales, the BBC presenter Gabby Logan talked about Iran’s “gamesmanship” and said they just...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season
This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations. But the country is contending with a new set of complex challenges this late fall and winter. Even though Covid tests as well as an updated booster are largely accessible and Thanksgiving holiday travel nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, a slew of pressures on the global economy and a recent surge in respiratory illnesses are expected to continue to impact on Americans in the coming months, leaving President Joe Biden with the challenge of addressing how to quell national anxieties over matters sometimes outside of the executive branch's control.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Foxconn offers to pay workers to leave world's largest iPhone factory after violent protests
Foxconn has offered to pay newly recruited workers 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to quit and leave the world's largest iPhone assembly factory, in an attempt to quell protests that saw hundreds clash with security forces at the compound in central China. The Apple supplier made the offer Wednesday following dramatic scenes...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday
Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the annual shopping bonanza faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online sales and deliver another blow to the slumping economy. Some 235,000 workers have gone on strike across the United Kingdom this week,...
Comments / 0