FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
milwaukeeindependent.com
A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark
The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
Waukesha students and teachers come together for parade memorial mass
Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha hosted a memorial mass for healing to mark one year since the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.
Deadly pedestrian hotspots nationwide share similarities with Milwaukee streets
A new study by the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee identifies the deadliest streets in the country for pedestrians and there are similar characteristics for several corridors in Cream City.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
WISN
50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
WISN
Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust
MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continued Tuesday, Nov. 22 as Bill Walsh and crew explored the Village of Caledonia!. Before heading out, we spoke with Kathy Kasper, Caledonia's Village Administrator, to get a preview of what to expect during this visit.
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
wlip.com
Catholic Monument Vandalized
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A monument outside of a Kenosha Catholic Church was vandalized this weekend. Spray painted letters were discovered on an icon depicting Christ, however the message was not immediately apparent. The cost to clean up the graffiti is also not known. A quick Google search of the message...
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
CBS 58
Police identify Timothy Olson as Person of Interest in death of Raina Reighns
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends of Raina Reighns identify her as the latest victim who fell unconscious while in the presence of Timothy Olson, and ultimately died. Reighns' friend Daniel Walsh said they met over a year ago and became fast friends. They shared a love for karaoke. "She was...
WISN
Rescuer adopts dog from plane crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. — There was a remarkable sight at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee last week as a plane with three people and 53 dogs on board crashed in a fairway. "I'm glad we were there to help," course Superintendent Mike Bindl said Wednesday, as he recalled hearing the crash and seeing the large plane on his golf course.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
CBS 58
Third woman to fall unconscious in presence of wanted man dies in hospital
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The latest woman to fall unconscious in the presence of a wanted man has died. Timothy Olson is still on the loose. Racine police warn Olson is a danger. South Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the death. A news release was careful not to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Bunch of smarty-pants at the West Bend High Schools
West Bend, WI – According to PrepScholar, about 0.313 percent of all ACT test takers earn a perfect score of 36. Abby Nelson of West Bend East and Zach Koenigs of West Bend West are among this small number. In fact, among the East and West classes of 2023,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
Problems on Prospect: 3 pedestrians hurt, 1 killed in less than a year
After multiple pedestrians have been hurt and one killed on a busy east side street in Milwaukee, people living nearby are demanding change.
