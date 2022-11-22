WAUKESHA, Wis. — There was a remarkable sight at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee last week as a plane with three people and 53 dogs on board crashed in a fairway. "I'm glad we were there to help," course Superintendent Mike Bindl said Wednesday, as he recalled hearing the crash and seeing the large plane on his golf course.

PEWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO