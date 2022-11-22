ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeeindependent.com

A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark

The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint

KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

50 degree temperatures keep Milwaukee golf course busy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee reached a high temperature of 57 degrees Wednesday afternoon, which is 13 degrees above average. Lincoln Park Golf Course opened its doors Wednesday as a result of the warm weather. Lincoln Park Golf Course is owned and managed by Milwaukee County. The county will close the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continued Tuesday, Nov. 22 as Bill Walsh and crew explored the Village of Caledonia!. Before heading out, we spoke with Kathy Kasper, Caledonia's Village Administrator, to get a preview of what to expect during this visit.
CALEDONIA, WI
WISN

Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment

MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Catholic Monument Vandalized

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A monument outside of a Kenosha Catholic Church was vandalized this weekend. Spray painted letters were discovered on an icon depicting Christ, however the message was not immediately apparent. The cost to clean up the graffiti is also not known. A quick Google search of the message...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Rescuer adopts dog from plane crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. — There was a remarkable sight at Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee last week as a plane with three people and 53 dogs on board crashed in a fairway. "I'm glad we were there to help," course Superintendent Mike Bindl said Wednesday, as he recalled hearing the crash and seeing the large plane on his golf course.
PEWAUKEE, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Bunch of smarty-pants at the West Bend High Schools

West Bend, WI – According to PrepScholar, about 0.313 percent of all ACT test takers earn a perfect score of 36. Abby Nelson of West Bend East and Zach Koenigs of West Bend West are among this small number. In fact, among the East and West classes of 2023,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
MILWAUKEE, WI

