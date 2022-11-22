ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goldcountrymedia.com

New cafe owner to continue the legacy of providing sweets

Country Harvest Bakery & Café, soon to be called Dear Ruby, is a premiere destination for a sweet tooth. Robin Stoddard of Roseville recently purchased the Lincoln bakery and said she’s excited about her new journey. Former owner Patti Storer opened this business in 2015, bringing 30-plus years...
LINCOLN, CA
Mountain Democrat

Now in business: Grateful Threads

Grateful Threads is a family-owned and operated clothing and home decor consignment store. At Grateful Threads customers find men’s and women’s high-end fashion at affordable prices. Staff also builds and refinishes furniture and they say they love mixing bohemian with farmhouse style. Shopping sustainable is the idea so...
PLACERVILLE, CA
villagelife.com

Single-story Serrano home offers elegant living

This elegantly modern, single-story estate in El Dorado Hills boasts views of the prestigious Serrano Country Club. Venture through lush, mature landscaping up stamped concrete steps and across the circular driveway into the private front courtyard. Entertain guests in the gorgeous, glass-mosaic tiled living room with a tile-surround fireplace flanked...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-22-22 This burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe

In 1991, Bill Taylor opened Willie’s Burgers in Sacramento, a small burger joint known for its big flavor that makes for a perfect meal stop where Interstate 80 connects to Highway 50. Now in its second generation as a family-run business, Willie’s has truly earned its place as an anchor in Sacramento. But burgers aren't the only draw. • 21-year-old vodka distiller to close Bay Area tasting room 
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

What’s Happening: Nov. 24 and beyond

Community Gift Trees are set up through Dec. 9 at El Dorado Hills Raley’s, El Dorado Hills Safeway, El Dorado Hills Library, Cameron Park Library, Placerville Raley’s, Placerville Library and Pollock Pines Safeway. For more information contact Dana Schmalz at (530) 676-0707, [email protected] or Patricia Gordon at (530) 295-2305, [email protected].
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Loomis stores have unique gifts

The holiday season is here, which means Loomis residents will be shopping for gifts to give their loved ones and friends. What better way to support Loomis small businesses than holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday this Saturday and throughout the season?. Looking to go big with your gifts this...
LOOMIS, CA
theaggie.org

How to spend a day in Davis

Follow an itinerary curated by locals to visit popular spots downtown and on the UC Davis campus. Some believe that an unassuming town like Davis doesn’t have much to offer beyond its cows and pastures, but locals say otherwise. If you’re just visiting, or looking for something new to do with your friends, here is a curated itinerary to best enjoy what Davis has to offer. Try beloved eateries, experience beautiful nature and visit incredible museums frequented by Davis residents.
DAVIS, CA
fsrmagazine.com

Mexican Concept La Popular Opens in Roseville, California

Mexico City’s premier restaurant group, Grupo Carolois announced the opening of its upscale chef-driven Mexican restaurant, La Popular, in the city of Roseville, Calif. The first stateside conceptfrom one of the top gastronomic epicenters of the world—Mexico City—the 191-seat restaurant highlights authentic Mexican cuisine and an extensive agave-centric cocktail program combined with warm hospitality set in a lush, modern space.
ROSEVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Hallmark’s “Enchant” coming to Sacramento

The Hallmark Channel’s Enchant holiday show is coming to Sacramento this holiday season. The show will be at Sutter Health Park (formerly known as Raley Field), home of the Sacramento River Cats. The show will feature thousands of lights decorating the field. One of the highlights is a lighted...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Meet Ash, a Bernedoodle puppy and newest recruit at the Rescue Fire Department

RESCUE — In El Dorado County, the Rescue Fire Department's newest recruit is three months old, weighs 16 pounds and has one very big job: lending a helping paw to firefighters.Man's best friend is working double duty this holiday season.Ash is a Bernedoodle puppy — a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix — and she has taken on a big job as an in-house therapy dog for Rescue Fire."I just got to meet her today for the first time," Chief Bryan Ransdell said.Ash is part of the Paw Platoon Placement Program, which aims to help boost the mental health of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
villagelife.com

EDH woman earns top United Way post

Shahnaz Van Deventer of El Dorado Hills has been named chief of strategic partnerships at United Way California Capital Region. In her role, she will develop relationships across government, philanthropic and private sectors to position the local United Way as a leading hub for resources, knowledge, data and equity-centered decision-making for ending family poverty in the region.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento Observer

Post-Acute Facility Planned For Elk Grove

A joint partnership between Advanced Health Care Sacramento LLC, and Continuum Care has begun the development of a new 60-bed post-acute transitional care facility in Elk Grove. Dr. Shelton Duruisseau, formerly Associate Vice Chancellor, UC Davis Health, and Allen Warren, president of New Faze development, created Continuum Care Hospital LLC...
ELK GROVE, CA

