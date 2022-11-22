Lowell Chamber Orchestra’s December performance, ‘Island of Peoples’ contemplates US immigration, history

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
You're invited to save money and have a great day at New England's largest zoo!Photo by(Photo by Denys Gromov) (MENDON, MA) New England's largest zoological experience, Southwick's Zoo, has announced the exciting news that just in time for the holiday season they will be selling 2023 Flex Tickets at 50% off the normal ticket price!
WCVB
Stolen manuscript signed by Hernando Cortés discovered in Massachusetts auction, officials say
BOSTON — Federal authorities in Boston are working to return a manuscript to Mexico that was signed by Conquistador Hernando Cortés nearly 500 years ago and believed to have been stolen three decades ago. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, an individual consigned...
thereminder.com
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury
SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lawrence, MA
Situated in northern Massachusetts, Lawrence is an unassuming yet significant city in Essex County, home to more than 88,508 residents as of the 2021 consensus. As a planned city, Lawrence first rose as a textile center, then branched off to manufacturing electronic equipment, footwear, paper products, and other items. Today,...
cohaitungchi.com
The 15 Best Hiking Trails Near Boston, Massachusetts
Boston stands as the beating heart of New England, and the city’s surrounding landscapes have inspired some of America’s most profound poetry. History and nature have commingled in Boston to create a unique American identity. Perhaps even the America identity. There’s something special about this place, and if you’ve ever spent some time here I’m sure you’ve felt it.
laconiadailysun.com
Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel
BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
WCVB
What will this winter look like in New England? Get ready to be surprised
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Be ready to be surprised by the upcoming winter." That is what Judah Cohen, seasonal weather forecaster for AER, A Verisk Company, warned about how this winter may behave – or misbehave. November has seen the Boston area go from record-high temperatures on the 12th...
NECN
New COVID Variant Becomes Predominant Strain in New England
With new immune-evading COVID-19 variants taking over and the holidays coming up, top Boston doctors are worried about immunocompromised and elderly people. Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 combined now make up a total of 50% of all cases in the nation and 46% in New England, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On its own, BQ.1 is the top variant in New England at 27.7%, beating out the previously dominant BA.5 at 25.8%.
homenewshere.com
Citizens clash over holiday displays on Town Common
READING – The Select Board voted Monday to place a Christmas tree and a Hanukkah menorah on the Town Common next month. If only it was that simple. When the board debates raising taxes, the Town Hall meeting room is mostly empty. But with the possibility that the Town Common would have a menorah and not a Christmas tree, the room was packed, with some residents standing in the hallway straining to hear.
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
whdh.com
Local company develops adhesive that could be gamechanger for bone fracture healing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Local researchers believe they have developed an adhesive that could help broken bones heal faster. Lowell-based RevBio told 7NEWS they hope their biomaterial, “Tetranite,” can one day be used to treat osteoporosis or spinal fractures. The adhesive is being developed to help bond fractures and fill gaps as new bone material grows.
AOL Corp
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
fun107.com
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
whdh.com
Survivor of ‘Hamilton Strangler’ opens up years after attack by man now connected to Salem cold case
Rosemary Diskin will never forget the night she was attacked in her own kitchen 15 years ago. “It definitely damaged me forever. I’m afraid to go places by myself and I’m basically always afraid of things,” she told 7NEWS. She was in her Hamilton home when her...
Comments / 0