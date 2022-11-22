ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

World Cup winner Busquets says he can help Spain's new generation

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNIeH_0jJpMeQo00

DOHA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain captain Sergio Busquets said on Tuesday he was ready to channel his experience as the only remaining World Cup winner in the national team into helping his young team mates overcome their nerves at the tournament in Qatar.

A day before Spain open their 2022 campaign against Costa Rica, Busquets said he hoped to be a role model to the young players in the squad who include his Barcelona team mates Pedri, aged 19, and Gavi, 18.

"The World Cup is unique," Busquets told a news conference. "It's the biggest sporting event and sometimes the nerves get the better of you when you're young and you don't have much experience. I tell them we have to be faithful to our style of play and everything that we've been working on with our coach."

Busquets was part of the Spain team that won the 2010 tournament in South Africa under then coach Vicente del Bosque.

The current manager Luis Enrique has brought in a new generation of players, including some who were in the side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last year when they were eliminated on penalties by eventual winners Italy.

Busquets said getting a win in Wednesday's opening game against Costa Rica would help settle Spain's still relatively inexperienced team, which is the third youngest in Qatar.

Ahead lies the challenges of facing Germany and Japan in Group E.

Luis Enrique, also speaking to reporters, said striker Alvaro Morata and defender Dani Carvajal both had colds which he attributed to the air conditioning in Qatar, but said they were both likely to be available to play on Wednesday.

The Spain coach also responded to media reports that questioned whether Valencia left back and captain Jose Gaya had an injury that was serious enough to justify being replaced in the squad by Barcelona's Alejandro Balde.

"What my heart told me is to keep Gaya but then my mind tells me I should do the best for the team and the best for the team is, there's no doubt about it, considering Gaya's injury, to have two fully fit left backs before the World Cup," Luis Enrique said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

How many times has Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo won the World Cup? History, wins, titles in men's FIFA football tournament

The 2022 FIFA World Cup could see an international swansong for iconic duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as Portugal and Argentina do battle in Qatar. The pair's rivalry has dominated world football for the last two decades, but as they approach their respective retirements Messi has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup, and hinted that he will step away from Argentina altogether at the end of 2022.
The Associated Press

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss in World Cup debut

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — It was a match Argentines had no doubt would be victorious and joyful. Instead, shock and sadness engulfed the streets of the capital Tuesday morning as the long-awaited debut of the national team in the World Cup ended in a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.
The Independent

Spain vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Ferran Torres hits double

Spain‘s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup, routing Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday. Not long after Japan surprised Germany 2-1 in the other Group E match, Spain avoided any chance of an upset with Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scoring a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half.Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain, which became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time...
ABC News

Neymar silent before Brazil opens vs. Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to. That’s because his intentions are clear. The Paris Saint-Germain star made sure of that when he posted a photo on social media with a sixth star photoshopped onto his shorts around Brazil’s logo during the flight to Qatar — referring to a hoped-for, record-extending sixth World Cup title for the South American team.
CNBC

Manchester United's American owners consider selling club

Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Reuters

Qataris wear pro-Palestinian armbands amid World Cup symbol row

DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A handful of Qataris wore armbands featuring a pro-Palestinian design at the Japan-Germany World Cup match on Wednesday, according to photos posted on Twitter, amid a row over political symbols that are permitted at soccer's main event.
Reuters

Soccer-Vinicius Jr. to start for Brazil against Serbia

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite opted to start Vinicius Jr. in a four-man attack for their World Cup Group G opener against Serbia on Thursday. Tite will unleash Vinicius alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, with only two genuine midfielders in Lucas Paqueta and Casemiro as Brazil begin their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup trophy.
Reuters

Soccer-Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup:. * The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.
FOX Sports

Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save

Mexico and Poland finished their Tuesday match in a 0-0 tie, but everyone couldn't stop talking about one particular highlight. At the 57-minute mark, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a highlight-reel save on a penalty kick from Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, keeping the score nodded at zero apiece. [3...
Reuters

Reuters

651K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy