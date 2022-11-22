Read full article on original website
Texas man arrested in Bloomington restaurant Thanksgiving Eve slaying
Authorities arrested a Texas man less than 24 hours after they say he shot and killed a customer at a Bloomington restaurant and shot and wounded a server there. Aaron Le, 47, of Texas, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma with help from Kansas and Oklahoma authorities, according to a press release from Bloomington police.
Woman faces felonious assault charge in domestic dispute
Nov. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A 49-year-old Williamsburg woman is facing an assault charge after an alleged dispute with her boyfriend, Michigan State Police said. Robin Lee Haveman is alleged to have brandished a gun during a fight with her boyfriend last Saturday, state police said. State troopers and...
