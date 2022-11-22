The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO