High School Football PRO

Brentwood, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clayton Valley Charter High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00.
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Upcoming Christmas Themed Events

Here is a look at upcoming Christmas themed events and city events in East Contra Costa County which included City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg and Town of Discovery Bay. With it being small business Saturday, be sure to shop local!!!!!. Saturday, November 26.
ANTIOCH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Store Clerk Shot and Killed in “Botched” Robbery in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin, Napa, Sonoma pet groomers face scheduling backlogs

After 27 years in business, Pet Cuts owner Annie Moore says demand today is like never before. “It's crazy-busy right now,” said Moore, whose Napa shop is located on Lincoln Avenue. “I think we're looking at the beginning of March” for the next appointment. Moore saw demand...
NAPA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Motts and Torres-Walker Now Tied in Antioch District 1 Race

On Wednesday, Contra Costa County Elections issued its fourth release of election results with close races in the City of Antioch, City of Martinez and City of Richmond. Elector Group Counting Group Cards Cast Voters Cast Registered Voters Turnout. Total Early In-Person 4,032 1,008 0.14%. Vote By Mail 1,431,055 357,991...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing at risk man safely located in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Missing Fremont man Eleandrei Palisoc has been safely located, officials said on Thursday. Palisoc had gone missing on Wednesday after boarding a BART train. KRON On is streaming live news now Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
FREMONT, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond

Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord to Host Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along Dec. 2

Concord, Calif. (Nov. 25, 2022) – The City of Concord will host its annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Todos Santos Plaza. Families can get into the holiday spirit by participating in festivities such as taking pictures...
CONCORD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
BAY POINT, CA

