Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
Brentwood, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clayton Valley Charter High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
eastcountytoday.net
Upcoming Christmas Themed Events
Here is a look at upcoming Christmas themed events and city events in East Contra Costa County which included City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg and Town of Discovery Bay. With it being small business Saturday, be sure to shop local!!!!!. Saturday, November 26.
nomadlawyer.org
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
eastcountytoday.net
Store Clerk Shot and Killed in “Botched” Robbery in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Directs Staff to Look at Sycamore Traffic Calming Measures
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council provided direction to staff to address traffic concerns in the Sycamore corridor and to bring back traffic calming measures. The item will return for more discussion by April 2023. The item was originally discussed in September, however, the council veered away from Sycamore and...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Napa, Sonoma pet groomers face scheduling backlogs
After 27 years in business, Pet Cuts owner Annie Moore says demand today is like never before. “It's crazy-busy right now,” said Moore, whose Napa shop is located on Lincoln Avenue. “I think we're looking at the beginning of March” for the next appointment. Moore saw demand...
'We are family': East Bay communities serve up meals with love on Thanksgiving
The free meal isn't just about the plate of food, case manager of the rescue mission says. For those who show up on Thanksgiving, it may be the closest they will get to a sense of belonging.
eastcountytoday.net
Motts and Torres-Walker Now Tied in Antioch District 1 Race
On Wednesday, Contra Costa County Elections issued its fourth release of election results with close races in the City of Antioch, City of Martinez and City of Richmond. Elector Group Counting Group Cards Cast Voters Cast Registered Voters Turnout. Total Early In-Person 4,032 1,008 0.14%. Vote By Mail 1,431,055 357,991...
One dead in Caltrain collision in San Francisco tunnel
One person was struck by a Caltrain and died in San Francisco on Saturday morning, according to a Caltrain official.
Missing at risk man safely located in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Missing Fremont man Eleandrei Palisoc has been safely located, officials said on Thursday. Palisoc had gone missing on Wednesday after boarding a BART train. KRON On is streaming live news now Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
nomadlawyer.org
Fairfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fairfield, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fairfield California. Located in central California, Fairfield is midpoint between Sacramento and San Francisco. Whether you’re in the mood for wine, entertainment, or natural beauty, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Fairfield, California. For wine lovers, Fairfield offers a unique...
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond
Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
SFGate
Major overnight shutdowns of I-680 to begin in December
Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate Highway 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced. Highway 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/state Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed...
KTVU FOX 2
At least four hospitalized in Bay Bridge, Carquinez Bridge Thanksgiving crashes
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two separate crashes on heavily trafficked Bay Area bridges sent at least half a dozen people to the hospital and dashed Thanksgiving Day plans for countless more travelers. According to California Highway patrol, six cars were involved in a crash on the Bay Bridge, just before 1...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord to Host Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along Dec. 2
Concord, Calif. (Nov. 25, 2022) – The City of Concord will host its annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Todos Santos Plaza. Families can get into the holiday spirit by participating in festivities such as taking pictures...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
Comments / 0