Parts of deep west Texas under blizzard warning as winter storm moves in
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Winter might not technically start until next month, but it's certainly not feeling like fall anymore for some residents living in far west Texas.On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the Midland/Odessa National Weather Service office extended a blizzard warning for parts of Culberson County, including the city of Pine Springs, until noon on Saturday. They said as much as 10 inches of snow could fall between now and then.The snow, however, is just part of the story. A blizzard warning is only issued when high winds are expected during heavy snowfall, creating whiteout conditions and severely...
Winter Storm Update: Thursday Night, November 24th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the South Plains’ first winter storm of the season. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and to the west of the Highway 385 corridor, indicated by the pink shaded regions below. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for […]
spacecityweather.com
We finally have high confidence in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and it’s not great
Well, the good news is that the weather should be fine today for travel in the greater Houston region, and throughout much of Texas. The bad news is that the forecast for Thanksgiving Day, night, and into Friday is not great. The big picture is that by Thursday morning rain chances will be on the rise, and we expect to see a storm system move in during the afternoon hours. Additional showers are possible overnight, and throughout the day on Friday. Unfortunately, now it looks like conditions really won’t clear out until Friday night or Saturday morning.
Windy and cold with a rain/snow mix
Happy Thanksgiving! Today looks to be blustery and markedly colder with north winds of 20 to 40 mph, and highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s. At the same time that its turning cold, an upper-level low will approach from the west, increasing the likelihood of a rain/snow mix across the area. As the upper-level storm […]
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
fox34.com
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
Houston Chronicle
Small Texas village ranked among best Christmas towns in America
The Thanksgiving leftovers are all in the fridge, the football stadiums are now empty, and it's time to prepare for Christmas. Texans looking to travel this December to experience the magic of the season should look no further than a small village in the center of the Lone Star State that was just ranked one of best places in the U.S. to experience Christmas.
KWTX
COVID-19, online shopping, recent crime make for a different Black Friday shopping experience this year, Central Texans say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The years of hundreds waiting in line early Friday morning after Thanksgiving, eager to rush into a retail store for highly discounted products, may not be completely over. But what was once considered the Superbowl of shopping certainly isn’t what it used to be. According...
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
Abbott says, "Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather and severe storms"
"Texas is readying resources to prepare for winter weather & severe storms expected across our state this week... Thank you to emergency response personnel keeping Texans safe over Thanksgiving." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
First Alert Weather: Snow flurries, rain possible as front moves into North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBDSFW.COM) - We're expecting some chilly weather today and through the weekend, even the potential to see some snow flurries.As we move through this afternoon, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of today will be dry. However, late tonight into Saturday morning, all eyes will be to the sky as we track the potential for some flurries.With cold air settled over the area and some rain pushing northward from our south, some of the rain will likely transition into some wet snowflakes. We're mainly expecting flurries mixed with rain....
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?
BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
fox4news.com
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
TxDOT’s Hilarious but Life Saving Thanksgiving Messages
Holiday travel is upon us as many will take to the roads of Texas to visit loved ones for the holidays. On the roads of Texas are the wonderful TxDoT signs that, usually, have a clever message relating to the holiday. Like this little message they left for us on Valentine's day!
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Friday Football Fever: Scores for the third round of playoff games
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — East Texas football has moved on to the third round of playoffs, and we have all the scores for Friday night’s matchups. See how your team did below: West Rusk 35 vs. Harmony 38 – FINAL Gilmer 7 vs. Carthage 28 – FINAL Lindale 37 vs. Kilgore 63 – FINAL Chapel […]
