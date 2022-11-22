Read full article on original website
Number of female-owned businesses in Vermont growing
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of female-owned businesses is increasing in the Green Mountain State, according to data by the Vermont Commission on Women. Now, one section of Swanton is home to a number of businesses that are mostly owned by women. Meet Darci Benoit, owner of Bees on...
What are you grateful for on this holiday of thanks?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For many people, Thanksgiving is a day of reflection, getting together with loved ones and enjoying a home-cooked meal. We asked some people who were out and about on the holiday to share what they’re thankful for this year. Here’s what they had to say.
Super Senior: Shelley Ismail
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelley Ismail has lived a life in motion. “Yeah, it’s been my whole life,” she said. “It’s definitely fulfilled me, especially my teaching.”. The former professional ballet dancer teaches her art to others, like Genevieve Hansen. “I’m just so lucky to...
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
What to Do: Saturday, November 26
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Today is Small Business Saturday! Nationwide, shoppers are encouraged to support small businesses in their holiday shopping sprees. There are numerous events statewide to celebrate and boost our highly important local economies. Towns like Rutland, East Haven, Stowe, and more are putting on events to bring customers and local businesses together.
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
Report: EV rules will help Vermont make headway toward 2030 climate targets. Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning. Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning. Start of Jay Peak ski season marks end of chapter in EB-5 scandal. Updated:...
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
FIS World Cup returns to Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The best women’s ski racers in the world are back in Killington for the sixth edition of the Heroic Killington Cup. Mikaela Shiffrin will lead the pack in giant slalom and slalom races Saturday and Sunday at the Beast. Shiffrin has very much made this...
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
Plattsburgh, Norwich earn wins in FirstLight Shootout semifinals
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh and Norwich are moving on to the FirstLight Shootout championship game following wins over Middlebury and Aurora respectively. The Cardinals blanked the Panthers 5-0 while the Cadets edged the Spartans 4-2.
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
Winter Lights festival returns to Shelburne Museum
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum campus will be illuminated with beautiful lights for the holidays in its second annual Winter Lights event. The winter extravaganza there begins at 5 p.m. Friday. Fourteen of the museum’s buildings and gardens have been decorated in multicolored light arrangements, including the carousel...
To cook or not to cook? Local caterers tackle Thanksgiving meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is about giving thanks, but we all know the best way to celebrate is with a big plate of food. Local businesses that do catering say it’s one of their busiest times of the year. Some people do enjoy preparing Thanksgiving dinner, while others...
Killington World Cup kicks off today
With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for recipes post-turkey day recipes begins. Major liquor companies call it the rise of the sober-curious. Research shows more people are ordering nonalcoholic or low-ABV cocktails at bars. Winter Lights festival returns to Shelburne Museum. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man who robbed a St. Albans quick stop at gunpoint Friday morning. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Colonial Mart on Swanton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gun demanded cash...
Family, food, fires: Why Thanksgiving is top day for cooking fires
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are standing by since Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for U.S. home cooking fires. That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association or NFPA. The group says between three and four times as many cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than...
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers: grilled cheese
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for post-turkey day recipes begins. There is no need to reinvent the wheel to re-enjoy your Thanksgiving dishes. Janine Garilla, a sous chef at Feeding Chittenden, has a simple way to make the most of leftovers.
How first responders working the holiday still enjoy a family meal
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the holiday, some people are still at work. Among them-- first responders. But holidays on the clock don’t need to mean holidays without family. Senior Firefighter Bill Lyons is on duty this Thanksgiving and it’s not just turkey duty. “I have worked in...
