Sporting News
How long is Neymar out: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle injury that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar
After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup goal record: Did CR7 dive to win Portugal crucial penalty against Ghana?
Cristiano Ronaldo has written his name into the history books again by scoring at a record-breaking fifth World Cup for Portugal. The 37-year-old netted from the penalty spot to help his country kick off their group-stage campaign with a 3-2 victory over Ghana. That made him the first man in...
When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico
Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Portugal vs Uruguay World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Portugal can make it two wins out of two and almost certainly secure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage when they face a Uruguay side seeking their first victory in Group H. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates saw off Ghana 3-2 in a late thriller in...
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask at the World Cup? Explaining reason South Korea star needs protection
South Korea face a real challenge at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal. Paulo Bento's side eased through AFC qualifying to reach Qatar and they are competing in their 11th World Cup finals. The passionate South Korean fans will be hoping...
How to watch Spain vs Germany in USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Another sensational World Cup shock is on the cards in Group E, where Spain have the opportunity to potentially send Germany home on Sunday. The 2014 world champions put themselves in grave danger of back-to-back group stage eliminations when they fell 2-1 to Japan in their opening game. Meanwhile, Spain...
What happened to Ryan Giggs? Summary of legal troubles for former Wales and Manchester United star
As Wales compete at their first World Cup since 1958, Rob Page will be hoping for a memorable few weeks after permanently replacing Ryan Giggs in June. Giggs racked up 64 caps as a Wales international as their leading light from 2000 onwards, although they were frustrated in their efforts to reach a major tournament.
Qatar vs Senegal final score, result: Hosts come up short as Senegal claim first African win at World Cup 2022
Senegal revived their Group A campaign at the expense of Qatar, finally seeing off the hosts despite Mohammed Muntari scoring his country's first World Cup goal. After another poor performance, the hosts' exit from their own World Cup was confirmed later on Friday by the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador, after Senegal claimed Africa's first win of this 2022 tournament.
When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup
Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Robert Lewandowski's World Cup record: Goal vs Saudi Arabia sees Poland and Barcelona striker break his streak
Robert Lewandowski finally banished his World Cup demons in Poland's 2-0 Group C victory over Saudi Arabia in Qatar. Pouncing on a mistake from defender Abdulelah Al-Malki, Lewandowski showed his trademark composure in front of goal to coolly slot home and wheel away in celebration. Not only had he secured...
Uruguay vs. South Korea final score, result: La Celeste hit post twice in 2022 World Cup Group H opener
Uruguay hit the post twice as they failed to register a third World Cup win in three matches against South Korea in their Group H opener. Veteran defender Diego Godin, in his fourth World Cup, thumped a header against the base of a post from a corner before half-time, while a thunderous late strike from Federico Valverde also found the woodwork.
Canada coach John Herdman fires off expletive quote, draws fiery reaction from Croatia ahead of next World Cup game
There's a little international incident brewing in the early stages of the 2022 World Cup. Following Canada's 2-1 loss to Belgium in the group stage, boss John Herdman left little room for doubt as to what Les Rouges mentality would be for their upcoming match vs. Croatia (Sunday, Nov. 27):
Tunisia vs Australia final score, result: Mitchell Duke goal secures historic Socceroos win at World Cup
Australia boosted their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup knockout stages with a nailbiting victory over Tunisia. Mitchell Duke's superb header – glancing home Craig Goodwin's deflected cross in the 23rd minute – proved to be the winner as the Socceroos claimed their first World Cup finals win since beating Serbia in 2010.
Argentina vs Mexico score, result: Lionel Messi goal helps World Cup title push get back on track
And just like that Argentina are back on track at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two stunning goals to give the Albiceleste a 2-0 win over Mexico and breathe life into their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 from Group C. Meanwhile, it was a serious blow to El Tri's hopes and the Mexicans will go into the final day in last place in the group.
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Round of 16 World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
All 32 teams started the 2022 FIFA World Cup with one goal: get to the knockout rounds. Any player and coach will tell you that, in the single-elimination knockout stage, anything can happen. That's why teams don't care how they get there. They just want to get there. There will...
