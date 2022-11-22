Best friends who won a million dollar lottery explain why they are giving it all away to charity

In early 2020, just before the pandemic shut everything down, teenager Elle Gianelli was out helping out at a local nursing facility for an arts and crafts event along with her mom Rachelle Gianelli. The next week, "the whole world shut down," Rachelle recalls to PEOPLE . The mother-daughter duo was thinking while they sat around in the lockdown. They thought about seniors at nursing homes and senior centers and young Elle really wanted to do something about those seniors "stuck in their rooms without visitors or activities." Rachelle recalls, "Then it hit us to send them the socks."

The now-16-year-old started Socks4Seniors, gathering money via GoFundMe to buy and give cheerful, patterned socks and considerate letters to individuals in assisted living homes, with the aim of reaching people in all 50 states, out of her enthusiasm for wearing crazy socks on the golf course. (She has so far covered 40.)

In her GoFundMe, Elle explains that she loves silly socks and helping out elders of the community, "Silly socks have always been a passion of mine bringing a smile to my face and my hope is, especially in these crazy times, to give some seniors of our community and in all 50 states something to smile about. I personally provide silly socks to seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities along with a note from me letting them know that they're being thought of and hoping the socks can be a reminder of that."

Rachelle says, "For such a small investment of her time, the impact is overwhelming. She wants to put a smile on the faces of these seniors, one pair of socks at a time." In Stockton, California, Elle started by scattering parcels locally until she and her mother decided to "make a geography lesson out of it," as Rachelle quips. They did this by looking up an assisted living facility online in each state, and from there, things just took off. Rachelle adds that Elle maintains contact with some of the seniors she has met and that right now, "she receives requests from all over the world."

Since being featured on PEOPLE, Elle has updated her GoFundMe, sharing that she's thankful for people who have supported her. "Big news as Socks4Seniors is in People Magazine this week. Thanks to each and every one of you that has aided me in putting smiles on our seniors one pair of socks at a time. We’ve just begun and the impact we can make is endless."

Rachelle explains, "Since, sadly over time, residents in these places change, there's always a need. And what we've learned is that some seniors never have visitors, COVID aside. It's been eye-opening, and shows this small amount of our time can make such a difference." Elle shares her hopes for the future, "My hope is that one day in the near future I’ll be able to personally deliver each and every pair to our local facilities, but for now I’ll keep providing special notes with my socks."

Both mom and daughter don't intend to give more than socks, but as their generosity increases, they are looking into other innovative ways to generate money. As a result, Rachelle's pride in her daughter also increases. "Elle has always been the giving type," says Rachelle. "It's just something in her nature. I'm so proud."

We all dream of winning the lottery someday and have various plans for how we would spend our fortune. It was a dream come true for best friends JoAnn MacQueen and Marlisa Mercer when they won a million dollars in the lottery a few months ago. However, they decided not to spend it on luxuries but instead to use it in the most wholesome way possible, reports Good News Network .

They identified several charities in their hometown of Orillia, a city in Ontario, Canada, and gave away most of their winnings to worthy causes in order to aid and improve the conditions of their local community. MacQueen recalls scanning her ticket at the Lotto Max machine at her neighborhood Shoppers Drug Mart on Front Street for the June 7 draw. She told Orillia Matters , "On the checkers, it doesn’t say you won, it doesn’t make any sound. It just came up as $1 million and a free play." She couldn't believe it and scanned it again to confirm.

The 69-year-old never thought she would win such a big amount of money and remembers being so shocked after hitting the jackpot that she was shaking. MacQueen and Mercer received the amount in August but had already decided that they would give it back to their local community

MacQueen's brother recently died due to alcoholism and so the best friends decided to donate to places that he might have accessed during his life. They gave varied sums to organizations like Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, the Orillia SPCA, and the Farley Foundation, an Ontario-based charity that assists low-income pet owners with animal care.

They also donated to several local charities in their hometown like the Salvation Army, the Royal Canadian Legion poppy campaign in Orillia, Mariposa House Hospice, the Comfie Cat Shelter, and the Sharing Place Food Center, which assists the economically disadvantaged in gaining access to nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables. The Sharing Place's executive director, Chris Peacock, expressed gratitude for the $10,000 contribution. He said, "These are the types of donations that really elevate an organization. It's a big deal."

He said the contribution would help the Sharing Place with its food bills and that the donation came at an appropriate time given the rising cost of living and the current holiday season. He said of the friends, "They are completely focused on how can they help to make this community a better place through this win. Not many people win a million bucks and have the core goal of spending it on others and improving this community."

MacQueen and Mercer also gave another $10,000 check to the Comfie Cat Shelter. McQueen explained, "I like that they are a no-kill shelter. I think that they get overlooked because they are independent and don’t have a lot of backing." Shelter manager and founder Barb MacLeod is extremely grateful for this contribution. She said, "It covers our vet bill for October, and it gives us money for more spay and neuters."

MacLeod revealed that she was moved to tears when the lottery winners approached her with the donation and that their contribution is among one of the five biggest donations they have ever received. She said, "We were really low on funds. We’ve been having a rough few weeks with people surrendering cats to us that were not healthy. This takes a big load off us."

MacQueen and Mercer will distribute the money left over after their donations to relatives and friends. They will also undertake some house innovations.

It's always fantastic to witness genuine moments of camaraderie and community in a highly competitive environment like sports. The games are battles to the finish, but watching people unite to cheer one another on will undoubtedly touch people's emotions. Parents, instructors, and other staff members of a high school football team in Pennsylvania recently rallied together to perform an act of kindness for a player on the opposing team. During a game between Avon Grove High School and Coatesville High School last month, the two opposite football teams met at midfield in a rare moment of genuine love and support. Avon Grove player Gavin had just received a stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis and both the school teams gathered to cheer Picard on with balloons and words of support.

In a video posted by the Coatesville football team on Twitter, the players and coaches can be seen showing their support for Gavin with balloons in the color of his cancer ribbon and one giant balloon shaped like the number 6, which is his jersey number. They're then all seen exchanging hugs with the star player who, according to a GoFundMe set up for his treatment costs, has the "sweetest soul."

Alongside the video, Coatesville wrote about the heartwarming incident in a tweet that reads: "Wins and losses do not define Coatesville Football. Because we know that it's not always about football, it's about who you are when that uniform comes off... that's what defines Coatesville Football... that's what defines #VILLEMENTALITY."

Corey Haggerty, mom to one of the cheerleaders for the Avon Grove team, shared what she felt about the beautiful experience, writing: "A game was played and for the love of humanity, Coatesville joined with their Football brother at Avon Grove to show their support in his battle with cancer. THIS is what needs to be shared in the media. THIS positivity is what our society needs to hear about."

Another mom, Rachael Taylor Wilson also took to Facebook to praise the amazing camaraderie shown by Coatesville. She wrote: "Ballons in the color of Gavin’s cancer ribbon and a #6 balloon. There were not very many dry eyes in the stadium. Class act all the way... football is more than wins and losses. It’s a brotherhood, a bond like no other."

She explained that the Coatesville team was able to empathize with the teen because they themselves were going through a rough time. "Coatesville’s been having their share of a few emotional weeks so they understand how things off the field can affect you on the field. No one is ever better than the next guy... sometimes the kids show the adults what life is really about," she concluded the post.

The outpouring of love and community support for the star football player is still flooding the comments of the GoFundMe page. A donor called Ryan Ashbee Coatesville #21 donated along with the comment, "Get well soon #6!" Another donor, Brad Lentz Coatesville #7, commented along with his donation: "You got this #6." A third donor by the username Maxine Rickabaugh wrote: "Keep fighting #6, you got this."

On November 15, a big twin-engine plane from Louisiana that was bringing 53 dogs to shelters in southeast Wisconsin encountered technical difficulties and crashed on a golf course at Pewaukee's Western Lakes Golf Club, reported PEOPLE . Fortunately, all of the humans and dogs onboard survived the brutal crash. Three persons onboard had non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to a local hospital while some of the dogs received minor injuries such as bruises and scratches, authorities revealed.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the first responders who raced to the scene instantly fell in love with the furry passengers they rescued from the crash. Days later, three of them volunteered to welcome some of their new friends into their homes as the latest addition to their families. The first responders from the Lake Country Fire Rescue adopted three puppies called Lucky, Artemis and Marley.

Holding an adorable puppy in her arms, Elle Steitzer—a firefighter and EMT at Lake Country Fire Rescue—told WSIN: "As soon as I found out all of them were OK, my first thought was that one of them is coming home with me. So this is my little Lucky." Steitzer, along with two other Lake Country Fire Rescue employees, adopted the dogs on Friday.

When Deputy Chief Tony Wasielewski arrived at the site of the crash, his recently adopted puppy Marley leaped into his arms. The officer was moved by the gesture and proceeded to check for Marley the next day at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, which had taken in 21 of the dogs from the accident. He said, "When they let her in the door she bypassed my wife and ran to me, jumped into my arms and gave me kisses. I started to tear up a little bit and said, 'Oh boy, I guess we got a dog.'"

Amber Christian, a firefighter and paramedic with Lake Country Fire Rescue, adopted Artemis. She said, "He just kind of fell out of the sky in front of me, so here he is."

Elmbrook Humane Society, which took in 11 canines, said that they'd received "quite a few" calls from the first responders inquiring about the animals. While they typically don't let people adopt until the animals have been listed on their website, on this one occasion, they gave "first dibs" to the plane crash's first responders.

Stephanie Deswarte, a front desk manager for the shelter, told ABC News , "We had quite a few of them calling asking... We normally don't let people adopt until we have them up on our website because we want to give anybody as fair of a chance as possible. But since they were obviously in the thick of it, and they did such a great job trying to help with the whole crazy situation, that we gave all first responders first dibs so to speak to adopt before they went up on the website."

Deswarte further revealed that three puppies named Charlie Brown, Linus and Sally had been adopted by others involved in the rescue mission, including a golf course employee. She said, "We have never had something quite like this happen before. It was a miracle that everybody really was OK."

At a news conference on Tuesday, Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matthew Haerter praised the pilot for what he characterized as a "relatively catastrophic landing." The plane crashed through the woods, losing both wings, before landing on the course. He said, "I think all of us collectively have a soft spot in our hearts, especially for dogs that have been rescued. This could have turned out so much worse."

The relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren is beautiful, to say the least. Some close relationships really move you when you least expect it. Something like this happened to a Venezuelan soccer player while he was professionally playing in Portugal. In a heartwarming video, a soccer player is seen sobbing as he sees his grandmother for the first time in 4 years, cheering for him from the stands. At the beginning of the video, he is unaware of his grandma in the stands. He's simply moving toward the stands to say hello to the fans in the audience and is seen excited, doing a little dance to showcase his joy. He sees somebody in the stands he thinks he recognizes and then moves toward the stands to check. He then pauses when he realizes it's his grandmother. The player then gets so emotional that he breaks down in tears right there.

The footballer is then seen sitting on the ground, sobbing with happiness at seeing a woman he deeply loves. His teammates come over to console him as he cries, overwhelmed with emotion, offering him hugs and emotional support. In the stands, grandma herself is overcome with emotion, proceeding to walk towards her little boy. She's standing with two other women, presumably other relatives.

When she comes onto the field, both the grandma and son hug each other tightly, crying and expressing their emotions. The teammates and everyone watching break into applause as the duo embrace.

The video is getting a lot of love online, with about 5,000 views and many people commenting on how adorable the moment between the two is. Instagram user @brenitaporter commented, "It’s evident that he’s a decent guy by everyone’s reaction to his emotions!! It was beautiful to watch him being surprised by seeing his grandmother in the stands. Love is everything!" Another Instagram user, @hwx12man, commented, "God I miss my grandmother every day. I hate the fact she never got to meet my children."

@guzmin44 commented, "My Grandes passed away 38 years ago and I still have her so present in my mind. I was so fortunate to have her in my life!" Another user, @bookiebaker, commented that the footballer is, after all, a grandchild, and a grandchild is a grandchild at any age. "A grandbaby is a grandbaby at any age. I can imagine the love of his grandma as he grew up and this is totally amazing."

Twitter user @tenoaks6 commented, "Yep…needed a little ugly cry before bed!! Thanks for this ~ grandma’s are the best!" Another Twitter user @BakareLawrence related with the video, given that they had themselves not seen their mom for a while, "Now I cry too because it's been 4 years since I've see my mother." User @PhiSolver "The human side of this world cup football championship."

Seeing a senior working at a Walmart so late into their years has to be a difficult sight to see, and will probably move our hearts. But very few people will actually step up to do something about it. A good samaritan on TikTok decided that he wanted to do something about it.

Devan Bonagura, also known as @dbon973_ on TikTok, uploaded a 15-second clip of Nola, an older woman sitting in the break room wearing a Walmart work uniform and name badge, staring down at her lap. The brief video had a text description that read, "Life shouldn't be this difficult...." Devan added, "I feel horrible." Over 29.1 million people watched the video, and it received 4.3 million likes.

Thousands of viewers were moved by the story and urged Devan to set up a GoFundMe page for her so that they could all contribute. He obliged, creating a fundraiser with a goal of $10,000 for Nola, titling it “Let’s help Nola retire.” “Nola works at Walmart and that says enough. Let’s all come together and help,” stated the description.

After the effort got going, several people thought the initiative was a ruse. They hoped that all of the money would go to Nola and that Devan would not exploit her narrative for personal gain. Devan repeatedly told them that Nola would receive all of the donations. In a subsequent video , he declared, “She is going to get every single dollar that was donated.” The road to Nola's retirement wasn't without its challenges, however. In the video , he shared that Walmart had been in touch with him regarding the popular TikTok and requested that he stop what he was doing, take down the GoFundMe page, and give the donors their money back.

In fact, the company threatened police action against the young man. “So, I told them: ‘Do what you gotta do, because I’m getting this money to this woman one way or another,’” Devan said, not giving up on the initiative to change someone’s life for the better. Additionally, it seems that many people wanted to donate since the GoFundMe campaign raised over $100,000 in just 24 hours, staggeringly exceeding the initial goal.

After talking to Nola's daughter on the phone and making arrangements to meet her, on November 5 , Devon went down to meet the mother-daughter duo and help them out with their debts. “They saw that you’re a very hard worker, obviously,” he told Nola, sharing the story about the video with her. “We are all super proud of you, and we wanted to offer you the $110,000 that has been raised for you.” Unfortunately, Nola shared that she works this job because she has a lot of debt with her house too, seeming nonplussed at this news. “I’d accept it, but I’d still have to work until I get the other $60,000 paid off the house,” she told Devan, adding, “That’s what’s holding me at work—the house,” she explained.

The surprise reveal was that he has more than enough money raised through the GoFundMe website to pay off her mortgage and enjoy her golden years. One of Nola's kin was seen transferring the funds to Nola's name later in the video. A picture of Devan and the woman marked the conclusion of the video.

Although sadly Devon has been fired without pay, he expects to make more people happy through random acts of kindness at present. The gesture has gotten praise for Devon and amusement at Nola's reaction. “Nola’s like: ‘That’s cool and all, what about the other $70,000?’” TikTok user @chaydog321 joked, while another user @therealvanity6 said, “As a Walmart employee and seeing people like her struggle for retirement this warms my heart bless your soul.” The video even prompted a response from the official GoFundMe TikTok account, which said, “This is exactly why we exist. Thank you for helping her!”

Individuals on the autism spectrum often have trouble communicating with people around them. However, a little patience and kindness might allow them to take a leap of faith. An adorable video of a person with autism greeted by family members is doing rounds on social media and it is the best thing you'll see today. The video was posted by a Veterinarian on Instagram with the caption, "Tyler and I live out of state but he gets excited with all visitors. Jon Jon has a beautiful story and is such an inspiration."

In the video, she walks into a fast food outlet, surprising her brother at work. Jon jumps in joy as he sees her sister walk through the door. She explains that as she lives out of state, the surprise was "extra special." Her brother can be seen smiling ear-to-ear and being excited to see his sister. She explains that he is currently attending college and works at the college cafe making french fries, his favorite snack.

The video also shows several other family members surprising him at work and each time he was the most joyful reaction. She mentions that he is "only a fraction of who he is" and they are all proud of his accomplishments. Like other people with autism, he had to face several difficulties in life. She adds that despite these challenges, Jon tries hard to do the things he wishes and spreads joy around him. The sister further mentions that she is proud of him and she is lucky to have a "brother, friend and support system."

The video has gathered almost 250k views and thousands of comments from users who are now admirers of Jon. One person commented, "He is a such pure joy!!!! I’m jealous! I wish I had a brother as wonderful as yours!!!!" Another added, "His joy is absolutely intoxicating and I can’t help but smile from ear to ear with this video." A co-worker of his also chimed in to appreciate Jon Jon, "He always has the brightest smile and greetings when he sees customers :) we all enjoy working with him and the bright light he brings in every shift!! We also have a few students that always enjoy seeing him at the cafe too!!"

Another Instagram user commented, "Thank you for sharing… I teared up seeing how jovial he is and he has such a bright beautiful smile!" An Instagram user said, "I love this! My son Alex is Autistic and 12 years old. I look forward to his future."

In another adorable video , a little boy with autism can be seen enjoying a Halloween party for the first time. The child can be seen really loving the disco and beaming with delight. His parent mentioned in the video that he usually has to face several obstacles due to autism, but now after hard work and patience, he takes part in all activities he loves. The video also went viral on the internet with several users moved to joy after seeing this little boy's happiness.

Two young sisters were extremely excited when they thought they'd run into their favorite animated character from "Moana." Little Ryley and Rylyn of Oahu, Hawaii, were in for a tremendous surprise when went to the store in Kapolei with their mother, Rella Rivera, on a grocery trip a few years ago. The sisters could hardly contain their excitement when they noticed a cashier who closely resembled Maui from the popular Disney movie, reported PEOPLE .

Soon, the girls began leaping up and down, exclaiming, "That's Maui!" while looking at William Va'ana, who bore an uncanny resemblance to the character with his tall and stocky build, and Maui's distinctive long locks of wavy hair. The girls were certain that they had discovered Maui working as a Costco cashier. When he realized what was happening, Va'ana himself joined in on the fun and sang Maui's signature catchphrase "Chee-hoo!" with the girls.

Rivera, the girls' mother, said, "It brought so much joy to my face to see how excited the girls were. Before I could get my phone out to video, he had already let out a loud 'chee-hoo.' And the girls lit up even more." She recorded the special moment and posted it to YouTube , writing in the description, "Each time my daughters come to Costco, they search for the ‘real life’ Demigod, Maui." She added, "Will, featured in this video also does character appearances as Maui for parties and previously at Aulani Disney resort. Thank you, Will, for bringing a smile to our daughters' faces at each visit!"

She said, "Every time he sees my daughters, he yells out to them with a ‘chee-hoo!’ and they love it." Meanwhile, Va'ana revealed that he hadn't intentionally tried to resemble the character. He told Hawaii News Now, "I've grown out my hair just to try something different and then after the movie, I was like, 'Wow, I kinda look like that guy.'" He had no idea he had gone viral until his coworkers informed him the next day at work.

He explained, "I'm not that great on phones honestly. I'm barely on social media. I came to work yesterday and everybody was like, 'Eh, you went viral.' I'm like, 'OK. What does that mean?'"

The viral video has gathered over 5.5 million views on YouTube and more than 16k likes. Unfortunately, around a year and a half after the video of Va'ana was released, it was stated on his Instagram that he had been diagnosed with Moyamoya, a rare brain condition. The announcement read, "Posting on behalf of William Vaana!! Asking for prayer mercies over William (a.k.a. Maui) Vaana as he goes in for brain surgery on Tuesday!"

Two days later, the family revealed in an update that his operation went well. On January 20, 2020, another Instagram update stated that he was well on his way to recovery. It read, "William is doing great. Surgery is healing & his memory is coming back slowly, as this is a normal process." Va'ana is now working to raise Moyamoya awareness and even dressed up as Maui to visit a little boy's first birthday party in August this year.

Having a toxic boss can make going to work a nightmare. They always seem to get a power trip from micromanaging employees. One employee who worked in the retail sector claimed that she had one day been told to leave work only after getting permission from a manager. That had never been the rule at the workplace and the manager appeared to exercise their power over her for no reason. She shared the story with Reddit and explained how she turned the tables on her manager.

"So I work at a store that sells kitchen appliances and other kitchen-related stuff. Normally when we’re supposed to leave or go on break, we’re supposed to tell our manager, I was helping a long line at cash and had already been there for 8 hours and assumed they had someone to cover me," she wrote. "I wasn’t allowed to use the walkies to ask to be covered to go home, so I quickly found my manager and told her my shift was done."

Her manager wasn't too amused that she had asked to leave work and reportedly asked her to seek permission from a manager every time. "She got really pissy at me and said 'could you really not stay a few more minutes.' I tried to tell her 'I thought you had someone to cover me, I can stay if you want.' She then replied 'no, no just go, but next time you need to wait for a manager to let you go home,'” she wrote. She was surprised by what her manager told her and decided to check with others about it. "This was never a rule, I asked other people who’ve worked there for years and they agreed that it wasn’t a rule. I worked again a few days later and the store was empty, my shift was over, and was about to ask to go home then I remember what my manager told me," she wrote. "Cue malicious compliance."

She decided to follow her manager's words to a tee, and thus pocket a little extra money. "I continued to wander the store and slightly fix shelves, making sure I was near my manager. After about 2 and a half hours she said 'you’re still here, why haven’t you gone home?' I replied 'you said I need to wait to be told to go home.' My manager looked at me as though she was mentally kicking herself 'just go,' she said. I clocked out and that’s how I got paid an extra $30 for doing literally nothing." When some people asked if she didn't value her own time, she replied, "Nah, this company is very stingy with hours for everyone and the way I see it I got paid while barely helping the company, so I don’t care."

The Reddit post went viral with many lauding her. "She still hasn't specifically told you that you don't have to follow this rule. Malicious Compliance is still in effect," wrote one person. She confirmed to Bored Panda that the rule was scrapped shortly after. “The rule was dropped and I pretty much went back to asking to go home when my shift was over. This was what we normally did and my manager has never made a comment about it since,” she said. "The thing is, if she had had a real conversation with you the first thing, you probably wouldn't have even thought of it again. It always pays off to treat your employees like people and with respect... although sometimes you don't see the things like this that don't happen," wrote another user. Another user explained how they pocketed some money through malicious compliance. "Our retail store had a rule that employees could not leave the store until their bag was checked by a manager. This could take a very long time, particularly during the holidays. You’d clock out and then wait 20 minutes for your bag check. So I stopped clocking out until after the bag check and pocketed some extra holiday pay," they wrote.





Most people first hear the story of Thanksgiving as children. Or rather, they hear a certain version of the events that inspired the holiday. As they grow up, Thanksgiving Day becomes synonymous with good food, expressing gratitude, spending time with family, and the beginning of the fall-winter holiday season. However, for some, the generally popular holiday is a reminder of pain, injustice, and loss. And since most of America seemed more than happy to leave the dark and gruesome parts out of history books, a few years ago, six Native American girls took it upon themselves to set the record straight on the untold story of the national holiday.

Laurel Cotton, Duannette Reyome, Evannah Moniz-Reyome, Kiera Thompson, Wacantkiya Mani Win Eagle, and Wanbli Waunsila Win Eagle, teamed up with Teen Vogue in 2016 to explain the real history behind Thanksgiving. Seated behind a table set with traditional Thanksgiving dishes, the girls described their frustration at having to grow watching the whole country celebrate a holiday that held painful connotations for them. "Happy Thanksgiving, America. I'm Daunnette and I'm here with my friends to tell you the real history behind this holiday," Reyome, a model, says in the video.

"Growing up I knew that what they told you in school about Thanksgiving wasn't true. That's not the true story. The true story behind Thanksgiving was, after every killing of a whole village, these European settlers celebrated it and they called it Thanksgiving. But it wasn't until Abraham Lincoln became president that it became an official holiday," she explained. "He ordered 38 Dakota men to be hung for war crimes. After the sacred holiday of Christmas, " continued Wacantkiya Mani and Wanbli Waunsila Win Eagle. "We take this time to remember our elders who lost their lives due to what really happened," said Moniz-Reyome.

"Usually my mom makes a Native American dish for us and we pray," she added. "Growing up, I would be kind of annoyed that they didn't know what actually happened on Thanksgiving and that they're actually celebrating the deaths of many people and many tribes that were lost," said Wacantkiya. "Whether it is to give thanks or to be with your family, you should learn how that holiday was established in the first place," her sister added.

The girls concluded the video by revealing all the things there are thankful for including being "born indigenous to this continent," still having their culture, and that their elders kept their culture alive all these years despite everything they've been through. Speaking to TODAY Parents , Matika Wilbur of the Swinomish and Tulalip tribes, explained that while the most popular story of Thanksgiving is tied to the idea of white supremacy, the way forward lies with parents telling their children the truth. "Parents can start by telling their kids the truth and offering their children the more complex narrative. Kids are smart and capable of understanding," she said.

"Thanksgiving is rooted in a historical fallacy," Wilbur continued. "The main Pilgrim narrative coincides with colonization that was inherently oppressive and brutal." Researcher and journalist Paula Peters believes that sharing the perspective of the Wampanoag tribe — the Indigenous people who lived at Plymouth Rock — is essential even though it can be tough for parents. "It's difficult because we have to talk about some raw topics in order to get a fuller, clearer understanding," said Peters, a citizen of Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. "Quite honestly, cherry-picking that moment when the Wampanoag and Puritans happen to break bread as the 'Kumbaya' moment really does not do it any justice. The Wampanoag have been marginalized and forgotten and the back story is so incredibly critical for what ultimately happens."