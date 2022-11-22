Woman run down in an Arlington hit-and-run dies, driver located and arrested

The woman killed Sunday in a late night hit-and-run in Arlington has now been identified.

Arlington Police say 67-year-old Maricela Moreno died from what the Medical Examiner calls "blunt force injuries." Moreno and another woman were crossing East Park Row Drive, a block east of Highway 360, when an SUV swooped by and ran them down. The other woman's injuries are not life threatening.

Witnesses told police the women were crossing in a sidewalk and had the green walk signal. At the scene, police found a license plate registered to an address not far away.

At the home, officers found an SUV with substantial front end damage. The driver was home and when police questioned Jose Martinez, they determined he was intoxicated.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Arlington city jail on charges of intoxicated manslaughter, intoxicated assault, causing an accident involving death and causing an accident involving serious bodily injury.

