Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Are We in a Recession? 5 Ways to Tell

“Are we in a recession?” seems to be the question on everyone’s minds these days. But something better to ask might be “Why is it so hard to tell if we’re in a recession, anyway?”. In 2022, a litany of grim economic reports created a mountain...
kitco.com

Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
The Hill

On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears

We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️‍🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Reuters

Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks underperform on political jitters

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real underperformed Latin American peers on Wednesday on political jitters after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged presidential elections that he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The real BRBY, BRL= lost 0.1%, extending Tuesday's losses against a weaker dollar after Bolsonaro argued votes...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend losses on China worries; Hungary c.bank eyed

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended loses on Tuesday on worries that China could reintroduce curbs to contain COVID-19 flare-ups, while Hungary's forint edged higher ahead of a central bank decision where the key rate was seen unchanged. Mainland China stocks .CSI300, .SSEC steadied following a slide on...
The Independent

Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries

Asian shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was relatively muted in Asia ahead of U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. They rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. “A headwind for Asian markets is the COVID situation in China, where investors seem to be avoiding local assets and commodities as the country is seeing near-record numbers of COVID cases. Broad restrictions will keep weighing on risk...
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face a Recession in 2023

More experts have come out saying Florida will certainly face a recession soon. The upcoming recession in Florida could last six to nine months. This warning has come with a promise of a soft landing and a mild economic downturn.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge

U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
Reuters

Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown -OECD

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The global economy should avoid a recession next year but the worst energy crisis since the 1970s will trigger a sharp slowdown, with Europe hit hardest, the OECD said, adding that fighting inflation should be policymakers' top priority.
msn.com

U.S. stocks finish lower as China COVID-19 fears resurface

U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday for the third time in the past four trading sessions, as a fresh round of COVID-19 shutdowns in China rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by 45.41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,700.28 after toggling between slight gains and losses during the New York afternoon.
NASDAQ

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...

