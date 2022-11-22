Read full article on original website
Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry
The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
Are We in a Recession? 5 Ways to Tell
“Are we in a recession?” seems to be the question on everyone’s minds these days. But something better to ask might be “Why is it so hard to tell if we’re in a recession, anyway?”. In 2022, a litany of grim economic reports created a mountain...
kitco.com
Barclays projects recession in 2023, sees cash as attractive safe-haven
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its 2023 outlook report, the British bank warned that economic activity next year could be the weakest...
On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears
We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
With rising mortgage rates and persistent inflation, millions are worried about a looming recession. But some experts say our attention should be elsewhere.
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
Dallas Fed: A bursting housing market bubble could once again plunge us into recession if policymakers aren’t careful
Homebuilders and economists alike were on edge this spring after the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas published a paper titled “Real-Time Market Monitoring Finds Signs of Brewing U.S. Housing Bubble.”. Shortly afterwards, Fortune spoke with Dallas Fed economist Enrique Martínez-García. He had a stern warning. “This might...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil currency, stocks underperform on political jitters
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's real underperformed Latin American peers on Wednesday on political jitters after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged presidential elections that he lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The real BRBY, BRL= lost 0.1%, extending Tuesday's losses against a weaker dollar after Bolsonaro argued votes...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend losses on China worries; Hungary c.bank eyed
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended loses on Tuesday on worries that China could reintroduce curbs to contain COVID-19 flare-ups, while Hungary's forint edged higher ahead of a central bank decision where the key rate was seen unchanged. Mainland China stocks .CSI300, .SSEC steadied following a slide on...
Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
Asian shares gained Thursday, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate raises was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China. Trading was relatively muted in Asia ahead of U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving. Benchmarks rose in Japan, Australia and South Korea. They rose in Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Oil prices fell. “A headwind for Asian markets is the COVID situation in China, where investors seem to be avoiding local assets and commodities as the country is seeing near-record numbers of COVID cases. Broad restrictions will keep weighing on risk...
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Florida to Face a Recession in 2023
More experts have come out saying Florida will certainly face a recession soon. The upcoming recession in Florida could last six to nine months. This warning has come with a promise of a soft landing and a mild economic downturn.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Political stalemate hits ringgit, China COVID woes weighs on Asia
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares and the ringgit fell on Monday after a general election resulted in a hung parliament, while the Thai baht was set for its worst day in more than two weeks as China's COVID-19 spike posed a risk to the recovery in its tourism sector.
Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown -OECD
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The global economy should avoid a recession next year but the worst energy crisis since the 1970s will trigger a sharp slowdown, with Europe hit hardest, the OECD said, adding that fighting inflation should be policymakers' top priority.
msn.com
U.S. stocks finish lower as China COVID-19 fears resurface
U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday for the third time in the past four trading sessions, as a fresh round of COVID-19 shutdowns in China rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by 45.41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,700.28 after toggling between slight gains and losses during the New York afternoon.
NASDAQ
BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD drops on China, German PPI and oil swings
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.9% on Monday in the face of risk-off flows from dour Chinese COVID news , an unexpected German PPI tumble and hopes of an OPEC oil output increase . Safe-haven demand for the dollar was enhanced by slightly higher pricing of the...
