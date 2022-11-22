ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chanhassen, MN

Riley Crossing's intergenerational program is a gift to young and old

By Beret Leone
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- It's amazing what kids today can learn if they just sit down and talk with a group of seniors. But at Riley Crossing Senior Living in Chanhassen, the seniors are learning from the kids, too.

It's a full house at Riley Crossing Senior Living, but seniors aren't the only ones in the building.

"One of the goals at Riley Crossing is a focus on family. I think the intergenerational program bears really well with that," Executive Director Taryn Bartz said.

Throughout the week, multiple generations come together to sing, play and learn under one roof.

CBS News

The kiddos on the child care side refer to the seniors as "grand-friends."

"They know me. I know them," senior resident Joe Michal said. "When the parents come to pick them up, they're outside, 'Bye grandpa!' That's fun."

Fun, but also meaningful.

"You can almost see the seniors change their role. They're no longer in their mind a senior. They're a caregiver again. They're a grandparent again and the kids see them as grand-friends and grandparents and somebody to look up to," Bartz said. "It brings so much purpose."

And peace of mind to loved ones, too.

"I can't tell you how much it means to me to see that. See that mom is having fun. The kids are loving on her and she's loving on the kids. It's really nice," son and caretaker Hilton Frye said.

It's a unique approach, but a gift to both the littles and their new friends.

"Some of the benefits are education, social emotional skills. New learning. They get to learn new things together. And just pure fun and joy," Bartz said. "It brings a lot of laughter, a lot of smiles and just a good time."

"I get laughter. I get a hug once in a while. I get just kids," Michal said.

