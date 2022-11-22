The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends Vermonters wait to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears. "Winter bird feeding is a good way to attract birds arriving from Canada, including evening grosbeaks and purple finches, as well as resident birds including northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees," said Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife's bird project leader. "Black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds. Adding other seeds or suet can help to attract certain species. Thistle, for example, attracts many of the finches. Gardeners will find leaving late-blooming flowers uncut provides seeds which can also attract birds."

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO