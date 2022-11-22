Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Berkshires In Normal Drought Conditions
BOSTON — While the Commonwealth experienced an increase in precipitation over the previous month, there are regions of the state that continue to be impacted by long term drought conditions. Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Beth Card announced that Western Mass remains in a level 0 normal drought...
iBerkshires.com
FEMA Awards Over $5M to Mass National Guard for COVID-19 Response
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $5 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Massachusetts National Guard for the costs of medical operations and logistical support during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $5,080,750 Public Assistance grant will reimburse the Massachusetts National Guard...
iBerkshires.com
Early Childhood Education Gets $21M From FEMA
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $21 million to reimburse the state's Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for personal protective equipment and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $21,435,775 public assistance grant will reimburse the department for purchasing and distributing PPE...
iBerkshires.com
December is the Start of Bird Feeding Season
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends Vermonters wait to put up bird feeders until Dec. 1 to avoid attracting bears. "Winter bird feeding is a good way to attract birds arriving from Canada, including evening grosbeaks and purple finches, as well as resident birds including northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees," said Doug Morin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife's bird project leader. "Black oil sunflower is a good seed choice that will attract a variety of birds. Adding other seeds or suet can help to attract certain species. Thistle, for example, attracts many of the finches. Gardeners will find leaving late-blooming flowers uncut provides seeds which can also attract birds."
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT Safe Routes to School Program Adds 1,000th School Partnership
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program has reached a milestone by adding the Belchertown School District as its 1,000th School District Partnership to the program. An event was held on Nov. 10 to highlight this milestone and present the...
iBerkshires.com
Passport to Downtown Pittsfield Seeks to Support Small Businesses
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is celebrating Small Business Saturday with a "Passport to Downtown Pittsfield" event in an effort to support local businesses. "For downtown Pittsfield Inc. it really is our goal right now to bring shoppers downtown and have them purchase things in the small businesses really that's what the day is about," Managing Director Rebecca Brien said.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's A.J. Enchill Appointed to Healey-Driscoll Transition Committee
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County will have representation on the Healey-Driscoll administration's transition committee that deals with the workforce and economy. Last week, it was announced that Pittsfield native A.J. Enchill, who is president and executive director of the Berkshire Black Economic Council, is serving as co-chair of the "jobs and a flourishing economy for all" policy committee.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Holiday Retail, Craft Market Set Saturday
DALTON, Mass. — A new holiday market is coming to town this weekend for Small Business Saturday. On Saturday, the first annual Berkshire Holiday Retail and Craft Market will take place at the Stationery Factory on 63 Flansburg Ave. "The driver is to get out there, get off Amazon,...
Comments / 0