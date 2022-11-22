ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Hughley: Prized OT commit will make long-awaited return to UGA this week

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Bo Hughley is going to go to Georgia.

That’s the short-term story for this week. He told DawgNation he will be back in Athens on Saturday for the Georgia Tech game. That will mark his first game trip to check out the ‘Dawgs this year.

He’s taken a few unofficial visits to Auburn and LSU of late, but not to UGA. That will change as he eagerly awaits to check out the college championship for the state of Georgia on Saturday in Athens.

Bo Hughley is also going to go to Georgia.

That still sounds like the long-term story for this week, too.

Hughley gave DawgNation a couple of good laps around his thoughts on Monday at Langston Hughes High School. His Panthers are one of the top teams in the nation. Langston Hughes could very well be the best team in all of Georgia high school football right now.

