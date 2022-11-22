ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

New petition aims to put abortion access to Oklahoma voters

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to put the question about abortion access to Oklahomans at the polls.

On Monday night, Oklahoma State Representative Mickey Dollens announced a new initiative petition had passed the challenge period.

State Question 828 would give Oklahomans the right to make their own decisions on all matters of pregnancy, including abortion up until the point of fetal viability. In other words, up until the point that a fetus could survive outside the womb.

“I’m just in pain,” OU senior says altercation with police left him with broken wrists

After that point, the state question would only allow for an abortion if it is deemed medically necessary.

The petition needs to get nearly 173,000 signatures in order to be put on the ballot.

The Secretary of State now has the next 50 days to decide when organizers can start collecting those signatures.

Comments

Pammie
3d ago

How about personal responsibility and using birth control??? At what point is accountability your responsibility? I’ve said this many times, whether you believe in God or not, WE WILL ALL STAND BEFORE GOD AND BE JUDGED AND THE BLOOD OF OVER 65 MILLION BABIES WILL CRY OUT FOR JUSTICE AND JUSTICE IS EXACTLY WHAT THEY WILL GET! I’M a working citizen in Oklahoma, show some responsibility rather than create an innocent child you plan on murdering anyway.

