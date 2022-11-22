Read full article on original website
3d ago
Why aren’t the Amber alerts going off when these kids go missing ?
College volleyball player, father killed in Cherokee County crash
Officials are investigating a serious car crash in Cherokee County on Thanksgiving that involved a pickup truck hitting an SUV carrying a family of four, killing a father and his 18-year-old daughter.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
Authorities identify Atlanta 5-year-old, Florida woman killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies released the identities of the woman and child killed in a wrong-way crash. Bibb County Sheriff officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 when a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes near the Bass Road ramp. [DOWNLOAD:...
Wrong-way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
70-Year-Old Martha Showers Died In A Car Crash In Jones County (Jones County, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County around 4 p.m. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County.
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama
CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
Man having “mental crisis” tased in metro mall, customers mistake Taser sound for gunshots
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident at Southlake Mall involving police caused quite a scare for shoppers. Morrow police said at 2:53 p.m., officers went to Southlake Mall about a disturbance. When they got to the mall, they came across a man who they said may have been having a mental health crisis.
Victims identified in Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash that killed 3 on I-75 in Georgia
Coroner Leon Jones has identified the driver of the Tahoe. He says that the driver has been identified as 27-year-old Martinez Avaro of Pearson, Georgia. Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass...
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
DeKalb Police searching for missing 11, 13-year-old girls
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family is looking for 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Regina. Both girls were last seen Monday in a vehicle near Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County. As of right now, there is no description available for what these girls were last...
