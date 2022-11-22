ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

3d ago

Why aren’t the Amber alerts going off when these kids go missing ?

Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
WSAV News 3

Wrong-way crash kills 3 on central Georgia interstate

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three people have died after an interstate crash in central Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told local news outlets that a 27-year-old man was driving a Chevy Tahoe north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Macon on Thursday when he hit another vehicle head-on. Both the unnamed driver […]
MACON, GA
wbtw.com

Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
RICHMOND HILL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son arrested in Alabama

CUMMING, Ga. - Police say the search for a Georgia man accused of kidnapping his own son has ended in Alabama with an arrest. Early Wednesday morning, officials with the Cumming Police Department told FOX 5 they were searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams. According to...
CUMMING, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
13WMAZ

Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb Police searching for missing 11, 13-year-old girls

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County family is looking for 13-year-old Deaiyka and 11-year-old Regina. Both girls were last seen Monday in a vehicle near Evans Mill Road in DeKalb County. As of right now, there is no description available for what these girls were last...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

