Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State fans chant "We Want Urban" at former coach after Michigan loss
Ryan Day lost his second-straight game to Michigan as Ohio State football coach, and that led some vocal Buckeye fans to make a pitch directly to the man who preceded him in the job, with Urban Meyer back on campus. Meyer was serving his role as analyst on the "Big Noon Saturday" show on Fox after ...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Vita Vea Practices, But Will He Play in Cleveland?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rode a two-game winning streak into their bye week after a late comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams and an overseas victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Most thought the Bucs were finding their grove, and outside of running back Leonard Fournette who suffered a hip...
Wichita Eagle
Titans Not Out to Repeat Playoff Sack Attack
NASHVILLE – Who could forget that the Tennessee Titans sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nine times when they met last season in the divisional round of the playoffs?. Not Burrow, who absorbed all of those hits. Not Jeffery Simmons, who had three of them, or the other six...
Wichita Eagle
Titans Elevate Two From Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans on Saturday designated cornerback Greg Mabin and linebacker Andre Smith as standard elevations from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. This is the second straight week Mabin (pictured) has been tapped in this manner. He played...
Big Ten Commissioner Explains Why Michigan, Ohio State Belong in CFP
The league’s boss shares why the Wolverines and the Buckeyes are two of the top four college football teams in the country.
Wichita Eagle
Can WR Laquon Treadwell Move Help Seahawks Passing Attack?
Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speculated about the possibility of a call-up to the active roster of Laquon Treadwell. "I’m anxious to see what Treadwell does when he gets a chance,'' Carroll said. Cue the excitement; Treadwell is getting his chance by being elevated to the...
Wichita Eagle
Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time. Rhule was fired just...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. Raiders Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Seattle Seahawks host the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday in a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in different directions on the field. The Seahawks sit at 6-4, tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. Seattle has won four of its last five and five of its last seven. Seattle plays five of its final seven games at home and only has one more game outside the Pacific time zone.
Wichita Eagle
‘Intimidators’ Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson Couldn’t Break Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA – You might think Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner would have broken the holiday. There were just two eight-pound turkeys on their table, shared by Dickerson’s fiancé Brooke, at the Dickerson home on Thursday. There was plenty of other stuff,...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Ruled Out vs. Titans, Coach Zac Taylor Says
View the original article to see embedded media. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Friday that running back Joe Mixon will miss Sunday’s pivotal AFC game against the Titans due to a concussion. Taylor also added that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is a game-time decision due to the...
Wichita Eagle
Twitter reacts to Larissa Pacheco’s title-winning upset of Kayla Harrison at 2022 PFL Championships
The third time was the charm for Larissa Pacheco at 2022 PFL Championships as she upset Kayla Harrison to claim gold on Friday. Pacheco (19-4) outworked former two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champ Harrison (15-1) by unanimous decision to claim $1 million and the women’s lightweight belt in the pay-per-view headliner at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Comments / 0