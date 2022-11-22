MONROE, LA – The spirit of the Warhawk and the spirit of the season come together Monday, November 28, for Holidays at the University of Louisiana Monroe. The public is invited to Scott Plaza, next to the ULM Library, for the annual tree-lighting celebration, and photo op with Santa and Ace beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be activities, giveaway items, and treats presented by various student organizations.

