makeuseof.com
How to Become an Artificial Intelligence Engineer: A Beginner’s Guide
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Artificial intelligence applications are increasing rapidly as many enterprises look to automate as many tasks as possible to increase productivity and efficiency and save time. Consequently, the demand for AI engineers is at an all-time high.
gmauthority.com
LG Energy Solution To Build Tennessee Battery Cathode Plant To Supply GM
South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has announced that it is investing more than $3 billion to construct a new battery cathode factory in Tennessee. The new factory will supply components for use in GM’s range of Ultium-powered EVs. Per a recent report from Reuters, the new LG...
CarbonCapture Expands Leadership Team, Announcing Robert Whyte as Vice President, Projects
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- CarbonCapture Inc. (CarbonCapture), a U.S. climate tech company that develops direct air capture (DAC) systems based on a groundbreaking modular open systems architecture, today announced the appointment of energy-industry veteran Robert Whyte to the newly created role of Vice President, Projects. Whyte will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, and operation of the company’s DAC projects. His initial focus will be on the rollout of CarbonCapture’s Project Bison, scheduled to break ground in 2023. The Wyoming-based facility is expected to permanently remove five million tons of atmospheric CO 2 by 2030. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005272/en/ Robert Whyte, Vice President, Projects, CarbonCapture Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
retrofitmagazine.com
Fi-Foil Expands with Acquisition of Kennedy Insulation Group
Fi-Foil Company, a portfolio company of Validor Capital and a specialized manufacturer of reflective insulation and radiant barriers, is pleased to announce it has acquired Kennedy Insulation Group, significantly expanding its reflective insulation product line. Kennedy Insulation Group, based in Carthage, Mo., was established in 2008 by Rick and Chris...
retrofitmagazine.com
Technoform Solidifies Team to Focus on Edge Solutions for Insulating Glass
Technoform North America has promoted Alexandra Blakeslee to co-manager of its market team focused on edge bond solutions for insulating glass in windows, doors and other fenestration systems. She is joined by Patrick McMahon, hired to lead business development and provide customer support throughout the Western region. Edge bond systems...
csengineermag.com
Sulzer inaugurates highly automated and digitized pump production line and logistics center in Kotka, Finland
Sulzer has successfully finalized an extensive modernization project in the Karhula pump factory. Automation and digitization of the processes will take production to a completely new level, cutting throughput time by 93%. World-class measurement accuracy and digitized quality inspection will guarantee the highest product quality. Sulzer has been manufacturing pumps...
Korean firm chosen for R&D 100 Awards for CO2 innovation
South Korean energy equipment company Hanwha Power Systems is among winners of the "R&D 100 Awards" for its achievement in carbon dioxide-related technology.
pv-magazine-usa.com
CSI Energy Solutions signs 2.6 GWh battery agreement with UBS in North America
Canadian Solar said that its CSI Energy Solutions unit signed a 2.6 GWh battery supply agreement with UBS Asset Management’s North American Real Estate and Private Markets group. The multi-year agreement will support the expansion of UBS’ expansion into the U.S. infrastructure market. The projects are scheduled for commercial...
Recycling Today
Avient products recognized by APR
Avient Corp., a Netherlands-based provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, has announced its line of near-infrared (NIR) sortable dark colorants was recently recognized by the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR) under its Meets Preferred Guidance (MPG) program. According to a news release from Avient, OnColor NIR Sortable...
ffnews.com
Wolters Kluwer appoints Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales for FRR
Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk & Regulatory Reporting (FRR) has hired Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales. He is based in London and reports directly to Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer FRR. Hay has an extensive background in sales management and joins Wolters Kluwer...
retrofitmagazine.com
Fume Hood Testing Webinar Will Take Place in December
The Associated Air Balance Council (AABC) has announced a new AIA-approved webinar in their TAB Talk series to take place on Dec. 14, which will discuss the basics of fume hood testing. The speakers will introduce the types of fume hoods currently in use, their physical components, and the field usage for each. Other topics discussed will include the instrumentation used to test fume hoods, a short discussion on the testing procedure including a video demonstration, and finally factors that would affect their proper operation.
Mercans named as a ‘STAR PERFORMER’ in Everest Group's Multi Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- For the second consecutive year, the Everest Group has recognized Mercans as a Star Performer in its Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment. In addition, the global payroll technology leader was placed as a Major Contender for the fourth time in a row, outperforming 17 other global payroll service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005443/en/ Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solution PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 Mercans (Graphic: AETOSWire)
argusjournal.com
Livento Group (NUGN) Finalizing Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence Robotics Company
New York, NY, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced today it is exploring acquisition with a Software Engineering Company focused on AI and Robotics.
Toshiba is a Winner at AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Awards
Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the Shanghai-based subsidiary of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”), was the winner of the “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year” category in the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) 2022. Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was at the ceremony held in Shenzhen, China on November 10, 2022 to receive the award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005504/en/ US-based AspenCore is one of the world’s leading technology media groups, and every year its highly regarded WEAA recognize companies and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to innovation and advancing the electronics industry. This year, Toshiba’s XPQR3004PB MOSFET, a strategic low-voltage metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor, took the award for “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year.” Tsutomu Nomura, President of Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. said “We are delighted to be recognized by the prestigious WEAA. This is the fifth year in a row one of our products has taken an award. Toshiba is determined to continue to lead the way in providing the automotive industry and other sectors with power electronics that improve the operating efficiency of equipment and advance carbon neutrality.”
retrofitmagazine.com
Free Webinar Will Discuss Energy Advisors and the National Building Code of Canada
The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) will host a webinar titled “Energy Advisors are Important Partners: Understanding Their Role and Contributions for Effective Engagement and Compliance” on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. Eastern. It will be led by Cindy Gareau, executive director of the Canadian Association of Consulting Energy Advisors, and Andrew Oding, vice president and director of Building Science at Building Knowledge Canada. This webinar is complimentary and open to the public. While the provided information will be specific to the Canadian market, all participants are welcome. Register now.
Arvind Reduces Waste with PurFi Global
Arvind Limited announced a joint venture with PurFi Global LLC, a sustainable technology company in the U.S. specializing in “rejuvenating” textile waste into virgin quality products. The two companies will construct the first in a series of planned “fiber rejuvenation” facilities near one of Arvind’s manufacturing facilities in India. Unlike the traditional “one-and-done” recycling processes, Ashish Kumar, Arvind Limited president and CEO, said PurFi’s technology can rejuvenate waste materials into virgin-like fibers 17 times, and it can be done at scale. “Working together, we believe we can lead the textile and fashion industries into a new era of sustainable practices, transforming...
monitordaily.com
One80 Intermediaries Acquires instaCOVER to Further Expand
One80 Intermediaries (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in Boston, acquired instaCOVER, an independent insurance agency and technology platform specializing in point-of-sale insurance coverage for commercial equipment, healthcare, rental equipment and other markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. instaCOVER offers a web-based platform designed to simplify the process...
insideevs.com
Tesla Megapacks Powers Europe's Largest Battery Energy Storage System
Harmony Energy Income Trust announced the official launch of the Pillswood project, which is considered Europe's new largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), by capacity. The site, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, has been successfully energized and will now "provide critical balancing services" to the electricity grid network, as well as enable further replacement of fossil fuel power plants with renewable energy.
mhwmag.com
Episode 335: New Gen Architects
If you want to scale your business or add tools to your warehouse, you will want to tune in to this episode. The New Warehouse welcomes Kimberlee Owens, Principal Architect for New Gen Architects. New Gen Architects focuses on supply chain transformation and finding the right end-to-end solutions to increase productivity and optimize supply chains. Kevin and Kimberlee discuss warehouse tools and how to select the right ones for your operation, and what happens if you don’t.
retrofitmagazine.com
Vinyl Institute Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Dave Culbertson
The Vinyl Institute (VI) presented Dave Culbertson, retired CEO of National Pipe and Plastics, with the Vinyl Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2022 annual meeting and 40th-anniversary celebration. The Lifetime Achievement Award was established to recognize outstanding service to the vinyl industry over a person’s career. “Dave...
