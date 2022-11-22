Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., the Shanghai-based subsidiary of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”), was the winner of the “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year” category in the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) 2022. Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. was at the ceremony held in Shenzhen, China on November 10, 2022 to receive the award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005504/en/ US-based AspenCore is one of the world’s leading technology media groups, and every year its highly regarded WEAA recognize companies and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to innovation and advancing the electronics industry. This year, Toshiba’s XPQR3004PB MOSFET, a strategic low-voltage metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor, took the award for “Power Semiconductor/Driver of the Year.” Tsutomu Nomura, President of Toshiba Devices & Storage (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. said “We are delighted to be recognized by the prestigious WEAA. This is the fifth year in a row one of our products has taken an award. Toshiba is determined to continue to lead the way in providing the automotive industry and other sectors with power electronics that improve the operating efficiency of equipment and advance carbon neutrality.”

