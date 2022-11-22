Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Fremont County’s DUI Task Force to be active this holiday weekend
The Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations over the Thanksgiving holiday. Additional law enforcement will be out looking for impaired drivers between Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The DUI Task Force would like to remind county residents and visitors to follow all traffic...
oilcity.news
One dead following rollover on Highway 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Fremont County man died Monday morning after he was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover on Highway 59, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said Tuesday. Xando Reeves Three Irons, 19, has been identified as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-150 that overturned...
wrrnetwork.com
Aiden Allen Whelan
Aiden Allen Whelan passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2022 at home. He is survived by his parents Erica Lee and Jacob Allen Whelan. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home; 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY) on Monday November 21, 2022 @ 11:00 A.M.
wrrnetwork.com
Kurt Randall Devish
Kurt R. Devish, 63, of Riverton formerly of Fort Bridger, Wyoming passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kurt’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Reach Clubhouse.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Smashing Cousin’s Head Open With Meat Shredder
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of gashing another man’s head open with a bear-claw meat shredder Nov. 11, a Riverton man has been charged with aggravated assault in Powell. Elias Antelope, 32, appeared Tuesday in Powell Circuit Court to face the aggravated assault charge,...
wrrnetwork.com
Funding Secured for new Riverton Hospital with State Grant; Design to be Finalized then Construction
The Riverton Medical District and the Billing Clinic announced in a press release last week that $54 million in funding needed to build a new hospital has been secured. On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2022, the Wyoming Loan and Investment Board approved a $10 million grant from the State of Wyoming for the project.
wrrnetwork.com
RPD Chief Eric Murphy Announced His Retirement Today
Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy announced this morning on his facebook page that he will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. “Good morning to all my friends on FB. I wanted to let everyone know that I will be retiring from the Riverton Police Department in December. It’s has been an amazing 26 year Law Enforcement career and my time at the Riverton Police Department has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life due to the friendships that I have made there. I want to let everyone at the Riverton Police know how much I absolutely love and cherish each and everyone one of you. Also members of of the City of Riverton, Kristin Watson, Megan Sims and Tisha Tuttle I want you three to know that I could not have made it without you over the last 3 years since my stroke. You have helped me more than I could have ever imagined. You have all gone above and beyond to help me succeed. To my amazing secretary Summer Collie Cassady you have helped me with all of my day to day struggles with my job and I could never say enough to let you know how much I appreciate you.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Ag Dept Could Stop Gray-Market Milk Sales In Riverton, Farmers Protest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The frozen yak meat, dried mushrooms, and “Screaming Baby” hot sauce are legal to sell, but the raw milk is a gray area. It’s been about six weeks since the Fremont Local Market in Riverton opened, giving the town’s...
wrrnetwork.com
Long Desired Lander Dream Realized: City Purchases Land Adjacent to City Park
At the City Council meeting on November 22, 2022, a purchase of 9.51 acres from Jeff Hermansky, located west of City Park was authorized after it was listed for sale earlier in 2022 according to a news release issued by City Hall. By state statute, real estate negotiations for governing bodies are required to take place in executive session.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
wrrnetwork.com
Mary Jane King
Mary Jane King, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Lander on November 17, 2022. Mary Jane was born May 24, 1925 to Charles A. and Ethel (Gates) McKethen of Thermopolis. At the time of her birth, her parents owned a small hotel and she attributed her social nature and love of people to growing up there.
