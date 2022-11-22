ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio would be among small group of states requiring more than a majority if it changes constitutional amendment process: Capitol Letter

By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 20

Related
Cleveland.com

Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows concerning signs with more Ohioans unemployed and fewer Ohioans looking for work,” said S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Why are Ohio Republicans so fearful of Ohio voters?

We have experienced of late so many examples of Republican efforts to thwart the will of Ohio voters. Earlier this year, we saw Republican officials and legislators blatantly disregarding the Ohio constitutional amendments Ohio voters overwhelmingly put in place to curtail gerrymandering. These Republicans thumbed their noses not only at voters but also at the Ohio Supreme Court, which time and again ruled their actions unconstitutional.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

This Thanksgiving, Ohio Republicans Are Serving Up Fascism

As Thanksgiving rolls around again this year, it’s time to once more get in your Republican family members’ faces about the harsh realities that their political party is creating –– whether they fully understand those realities or not. After all, it’s only been two years since one of the most controversial elections in American history –– and two years away from another that will have massive implications on democracy in our state and country as well. However, this past midterm election was equally important –– and while the majority of Americans succeeded in showing up and realizing that importance, it’s fair to say that Ohio voters failed to fully grasp the gravity of our own state’s situation. Ohio’s democracy is slowly teetering on the edge of fascism –– and Republicans are to blame.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Tough-on-crime Republicans wrongly hamstring Ohio cities from being able to legislate gun safety

We know that Ohio Republicans like to blame Democratic mayors for the violence in their cities. But they’ve created the very conditions that they claim to fight against. You see, Ohio cities are prevented by state law from passing sensible weapons-safety regulations. Republicans decided cities and counties couldn’t be trusted to pass policies the National Rifle Association would like. So, they took that power away, assuring that urban streets would be flooded with guns and subsequent crime.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

The sad truth is that Ohio voters won’t be holding Republicans accountable

A recent letter writer suggests that Ohio voters will hold Republicans accountable since the GOP controls everything in Ohio (”With GOP’s legislative lock, wary voters will be watching,” Nov. 20). Please. There are so many reasons this will not happen. Republicans already ignored the will of the voters when they redistricted. Now they’ve captured control of the Ohio Supreme Court, which guarantees that the maps for 2024 and beyond will be equally unfair.
OHIO STATE
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio

There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Most commonly seen birds in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How Ohio legislation could impact the LGBTQ+ community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reports that 300 laws have been proposed or passed this year targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 454, or the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, restricts certain health care rights...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy