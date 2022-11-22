Ohio would be among small group of states requiring more than a majority if it changes constitutional amendment process: Capitol Letter

Read full article on original website
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Ohio GOP strategy to keep things under control from the voters - redo the rules: Thomas Suddes
This is what unchallenged, one-party power leads to at Ohio’s Statehouse:. On Election Day, Democrats picked up three State Board of Education seats.
Private-school vouchers are just another way for GOP to starve Ohio public schools of resources
School funding in Ohio has been unconstitutional for 25 years. That is fine with the GOP, which controls Ohio, because they now want to use private-school vouchers to destroy public education (”Lawsuit challenging state’s private school vouchers continues,” Nov. 25). Our state colleges have been forced to...
Ohio families need Sens. Brown and Portman to help farmers lower food prices: Kathy Davis
PERRYSVILLE, Ohio -- I’d like to invite Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman over for dinner. One by one, I’d take away everything that requires farm labor. When they see they’d be left with nothing but an empty plate, maybe then they and their colleagues would take the shortage of farmworkers more seriously.
Ohio unemployment figures tell different stories
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s October jobs report showed two different pictures, with more Ohioans out of work but fewer in the state looking for work. The separate numbers also show a growing trend, according to the Columbus-based policy group The Buckeye Institute. “Ohio’s October jobs report shows concerning signs with more Ohioans unemployed and fewer Ohioans looking for work,” said S. Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research...
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Why are Ohio Republicans so fearful of Ohio voters?
We have experienced of late so many examples of Republican efforts to thwart the will of Ohio voters. Earlier this year, we saw Republican officials and legislators blatantly disregarding the Ohio constitutional amendments Ohio voters overwhelmingly put in place to curtail gerrymandering. These Republicans thumbed their noses not only at voters but also at the Ohio Supreme Court, which time and again ruled their actions unconstitutional.
Ohio legislature could become even more conservative under House Speaker-elect Derek Merrin
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio House of Representatives, which has passed a wide array of conservative legislation in recent years, soon could become even more conservative thanks to Republicans’ pick to become the next speaker: state Rep. Derek Merrin. Merrin, a 36-year-old Toledo-area Republican, has been a proponent of several...
This Thanksgiving, Ohio Republicans Are Serving Up Fascism
As Thanksgiving rolls around again this year, it’s time to once more get in your Republican family members’ faces about the harsh realities that their political party is creating –– whether they fully understand those realities or not. After all, it’s only been two years since one of the most controversial elections in American history –– and two years away from another that will have massive implications on democracy in our state and country as well. However, this past midterm election was equally important –– and while the majority of Americans succeeded in showing up and realizing that importance, it’s fair to say that Ohio voters failed to fully grasp the gravity of our own state’s situation. Ohio’s democracy is slowly teetering on the edge of fascism –– and Republicans are to blame.
Ohio’s Marcy Kaptur will soon be the longest-serving woman, ever, in Congress
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Toledo Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 76, will make history when the 118th Congress convenes on January 3. She’ll become the longest-serving woman in congressional history, breaking a record previously held by former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski, a Maryland Democrat. When Kaptur joined Congress nearly...
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Tough-on-crime Republicans wrongly hamstring Ohio cities from being able to legislate gun safety
We know that Ohio Republicans like to blame Democratic mayors for the violence in their cities. But they’ve created the very conditions that they claim to fight against. You see, Ohio cities are prevented by state law from passing sensible weapons-safety regulations. Republicans decided cities and counties couldn’t be trusted to pass policies the National Rifle Association would like. So, they took that power away, assuring that urban streets would be flooded with guns and subsequent crime.
Despite Ohio Supreme Court ruling, attorney on $300 unemployment checks case says it isn't over
The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed the case over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the power to cut off $300 weekly checks to unemployed Ohioans last summer, three months before the federal program that funded those pandemic assistance checks ended. But the attorney who argued for those payments said...
The sad truth is that Ohio voters won’t be holding Republicans accountable
A recent letter writer suggests that Ohio voters will hold Republicans accountable since the GOP controls everything in Ohio (”With GOP’s legislative lock, wary voters will be watching,” Nov. 20). Please. There are so many reasons this will not happen. Republicans already ignored the will of the voters when they redistricted. Now they’ve captured control of the Ohio Supreme Court, which guarantees that the maps for 2024 and beyond will be equally unfair.
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Ohio
There are numerous advantages to owning land. For starters, owning land can yield good rewards. In general, land is a long-term asset that is tangible, useable, and in limited supply. Since land is in short supply, long-term patterns indicate that it will continue to appreciate over time. Unlike other investments like stocks and commodities, land is always in demand.
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
How Ohio legislation could impact the LGBTQ+ community
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), a LGBTQ+ advocacy group, reports that 300 laws have been proposed or passed this year targeted at LGBTQ+ individuals, including in Ohio. Ohio House Bill 454, or the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act, restricts certain health care rights...
