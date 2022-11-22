ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, OH

Have weekend plans? Watch for incoming rain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re thankful for this amazing forecast!. Temperatures will hang out in the 50s and 40s Thursday evening as clouds continue to build into the area. It will stay dry through most of the night before a few showers start to move in late Thursday and overnight.
Traveling this Thanksgiving? Here’s the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Chilly this evening but our “warming” trend continues with temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight. Spots in the low 30s by tomorrow morning with a light breeze. A few isolated slick spots possible with any re-freezing. Thanksgiving looks fantastic! Starting off chilly for...
Thanksgiving week weather: Warmup ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold night as temperatures fall into the 20s, and some places the teens, by early tomorrow morning. Thankfully, the breeze will be a bit calmer. There will still be a slight wind chilly early Tuesday morning. Bundle up. With temperatures below freezing overnight, refreeze is...
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Ohio went from low levels of influenza to high levels in just the past three weeks. A baby died from the flu in Cleveland just last week, according to Dr. Shelly Senders, President & CEO of Senders Pediatrics.
