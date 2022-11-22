Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Rocky Mountain Power invests in a new operations center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
wyo4news.com
Area Thanksgiving closings
November 23, 2022 — The Green River Recreation Center is opened today, but will be closed on Thanksgiving for their employees. It will reopen Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Centers are open today but closed Thursday and Friday.
wyo4news.com
Tina Mae Price (August 29, 1958 – November 15, 2022)
Tina Mae Price, 64, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Ave., Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 24, 2022
Thanksgiving Day – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 6...
wyo4news.com
Ione A. Smith (June 27, 1952 – November 19, 2022)
Ione A. Smith, 70 passed away on November 19, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
wyo4news.com
Joann Adell Zickefoose (June 11, 1941 – November 20, 2022)
Joann Adell Zickefoose, 81, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home in Green River, WY. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.
wyo4news.com
Oscar James Shadley (October 25, 1938 – November 17, 2022)
Oscar James Shadley, 84, passed away surrounded by his family Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Oscar died following a courageous battle with cancer. Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at a later date.
Comments / 0