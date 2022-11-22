Read full article on original website
Professor explains 'predatory governments' in second installment of Dean's Speakers Series
Michigan State University College of Law Dean Linda Sheryl Greene welcomes University of Wisconsin Law School Professor Berndadette Atuahene to the Second Annual Dean’s Speaker Series. Photo by Jack Patton | The State News. By Jake Jenkins. MSU Law. Following her successful first installment of the Second Annual Dean’s...
Oakland County seeks young adults for Next Oakland Together 40 Under 40 Class
Applications are now open for the Oakland Together 40 Under 40 Class of 2023, County Executive Dave Coulter announced recently. The award program seeks individuals under the age of 40 who are “all ways, moving forward” with high achievement in their professional field, creative innovation, or significant and essential service to their communities.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County 62nd Annual Indoor Motorcycle Race
As the weather turns colder, its time to gear up for the 62nd annual INDOOR MOTORCYCLE RACE sponsored by the Flint Motorcycle Club!. Join us the Pre-Ice Race Party at Scooters Bar and Grill on December 1st at 7pm, featuring auctions and raffles with proceeds benefitting BBBS!. Scooters Bar and...
Whitmer declares Saturday, November 26 as 'Beat the Buckeyes' Day
Ahead of the rivalry football game between the undefeated University of Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State University Buckeyes, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Saturday, November 26 as "Beat the Buckeyes" Day in Michigan. "There is no better Michigan tradition than watching the Wolverines beat that team down south," said...
