Oakland County seeks young adults for Next Oakland Together 40 Under 40 Class

Applications are now open for the Oakland Together 40 Under 40 Class of 2023, County Executive Dave Coulter announced recently. The award program seeks individuals under the age of 40 who are “all ways, moving forward” with high achievement in their professional field, creative innovation, or significant and essential service to their communities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Whitmer declares Saturday, November 26 as 'Beat the Buckeyes' Day

Ahead of the rivalry football game between the undefeated University of Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State University Buckeyes, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Saturday, November 26 as "Beat the Buckeyes" Day in Michigan. "There is no better Michigan tradition than watching the Wolverines beat that team down south," said...
ANN ARBOR, MI

