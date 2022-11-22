ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Police investigating possible shooting in Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to a possible shootout on Friday, Nov. 25. The incident occurred near Montgomery and Peach Street. Officials say two homes were struck by gunfire. It’s unknown if anyone was hit. Police spent nearly three hours processing the scene. The investigation into...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
k945.com

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bell stolen off police/fire memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of whomever took the bell from the police and fire memorial on the Shreveport riverfront. Investigators believe the theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man dies, another injured in shooting on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has announced his support for runoff candidate Tom Arceneaux. A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Proposed salary cut for new officials falls through in Columbia Co. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, county residents packed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
HAUGHTON, LA
WWL

Shreveport police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans. Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Small business Saturday downtown Shreveport

Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. Community members are encouraged to shop all across downtown Shreveport as businesses will have the welcome mat out with many shopping specials. NIL Sweeps. A soaking & stormy...
SHREVEPORT, LA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Shreveport, LA

If you’re in Shreveport, LA and looking for a restaurant, this is the list for you! After scouring the internet, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices, I was able to create an extensive list of reputable restaurants in the area. The restaurants mentioned below are unique in their own...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTLO

Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
LONGVIEW, TX

