7x7.com
Video House Tour: A cozy, modernist home bordering Trione-Annadel State Park asks $1.1 million
Situated among the trees of Santa Rosa near Trione-Annadel State Park, this cozy three-bedroom home is a sanctuary for lovers of nature and modernist architecture. Inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, the three-bedroom home built in 1980 has a myriad of floor-to-ceiling windows, 11 skylights, and 18-foot cathedral ceilings that make rooms feel grand and flooded with natural light.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin, Napa, Sonoma pet groomers face scheduling backlogs
After 27 years in business, Pet Cuts owner Annie Moore says demand today is like never before. “It's crazy-busy right now,” said Moore, whose Napa shop is located on Lincoln Avenue. “I think we're looking at the beginning of March” for the next appointment. Moore saw demand...
This $18 Million Sonoma Estate Is a Modernist Gem Nestled Inside 144 Acres of Wine Country
Located in the heart of California’s wine country, this $18 million estate in Sonoma is minutes from downtown Sonoma but feels worlds away. Situated on 144 acres, the striking modernist home is incredibly secluded, secure and private. The 8,566-square-foot residence at 3050 High Grove Lane was built in 2006 and was built to exacting standards. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, and every room in the home prioritizes the surrounding nature through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The home features spectacular stonework on the facade and interiors that are offset by walls of glass. Flooded with natural light, the living...
sonomacountygazette.com
Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter
Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
New public toilets debut in San Francisco with a futuristic modern look
It's the future of public toilets. These new restrooms are made up of stainless steel with an unusual texture - designed to defend again graffiti and other elements.
sfstandard.com
Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend
Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
richmondconfidential.org
In ‘Use it or lose it!’ ride, cyclists show support for ‘underused’ bike lane on bridge.
More than 100 cyclists pedaled across the Richmond-San Rafael bridge on Sunday to celebrate the third anniversary of the structure’s dedicated bike lane. But their joy was mixed with concern, which the event’s slogan explained: “Use it or lose it!”. “This year, we’re fighting to keep the...
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is Destroyed
Fleishhacker Pool Postcard (1932)Photo byFleishhacker Pool/ Wikipedia. Fleishhacker Pool was a public saltwater swimming pool complex located near the San Francisco Zoo on Sloat Boulevard and the Great Highway in the southwest part of San Francisco, California, United States.
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
7-car accident backs up Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving; 2 of 16 involved taken to hospital
"We could see a car sitting on top of a car - we saw probably seven cars, like three to four piled up the end," said Dave Lamadrid, who witnessed the aftermath of the accident.
Lebanon-Express
Orphaned bear cub rescued and nursed back to health at Oakland Zoo in California
An orphaned black bear cub, estimated to be eight months old and weighing 28 pounds, was brought to Oakland Zoo in early November.
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
Century-old Berkeley plumbing company helps find pets a forever home
BERKELEY -- Blame it on the pandemic or the rising cost of inflation, but whatever the cause Bay Area animal shelters are in crisis. And across the region, people are stepping up to help like the workers at L.J. Kruse Plumbing in Berkeley.Every Thursday morning, Marie McLean, who works at the century old-plumbing company, walks a few blocks to the Berkeley Humane Society shelter. "It's a joy to everyone in the office," said McLean, who has worked at the plumbing company for 15 years. "We love the dogs. You feed a dog, you walk a dog, you play with...
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
SFGate
Midcentury Modern San Francisco Home With Jaw-Dropping Views Quickly Sells
A one-of-a-kind midcentury modern home in San Francisco designed for famed furniture designer Jules Heumann was sold after just 10 days on the market. The prized property perched above the city with astonishing views was snapped up at full price for $3,750,000 in a cash deal. The spectacular, trilevel beauty...
Spare the Air Alert issued for Black Friday due to wood smoke
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued the winter season’s first Spare the Air Alert for Black Friday. The alert, for Friday, Nov. 25, effectively bans burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel, indoors or outdoors, according to a statement released by BAAQMD. Unhealthy air quality is […]
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
ksro.com
Semi-Truck Was Driving Too Fast in Crash in Santa Rosa
The California Highway Patrol is giving the cause of a semi-truck crash that caused major traffic delays on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Veteran’s Day Weekend. Investigators say the driver of the big rig hauling 37-thousand-pounds of frozen food was just going too fast on November 11th. The truck tipped over and hit a guardrail just south of the Highway 12 interchange. No one was hurt. The CHP says the driver told officers the truck was only going 20-miles-per-hour. It’s unclear how fast the CHP thinks it was actually going.
