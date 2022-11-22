ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Meeker, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

7x7.com

Video House Tour: A cozy, modernist home bordering Trione-Annadel State Park asks $1.1 million

Situated among the trees of Santa Rosa near Trione-Annadel State Park, this cozy three-bedroom home is a sanctuary for lovers of nature and modernist architecture. Inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright, the three-bedroom home built in 1980 has a myriad of floor-to-ceiling windows, 11 skylights, and 18-foot cathedral ceilings that make rooms feel grand and flooded with natural light.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin, Napa, Sonoma pet groomers face scheduling backlogs

After 27 years in business, Pet Cuts owner Annie Moore says demand today is like never before. “It's crazy-busy right now,” said Moore, whose Napa shop is located on Lincoln Avenue. “I think we're looking at the beginning of March” for the next appointment. Moore saw demand...
NAPA, CA
Robb Report

This $18 Million Sonoma Estate Is a Modernist Gem Nestled Inside 144 Acres of Wine Country

Located in the heart of California’s wine country, this $18 million estate in Sonoma is minutes from downtown Sonoma but feels worlds away. Situated on 144 acres, the striking modernist home is incredibly secluded, secure and private. The 8,566-square-foot residence at 3050 High Grove Lane was built in 2006 and was built to exacting standards. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, and every room in the home prioritizes the surrounding nature through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The home features spectacular stonework on the facade and interiors that are offset by walls of glass. Flooded with natural light, the living...
SONOMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter

Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
FORESTVILLE, CA
sfstandard.com

Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend

Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
KRCB 104.9

Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg

photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue.   Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness.   "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here."   That new homeless...
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Century-old Berkeley plumbing company helps find pets a forever home

BERKELEY -- Blame it on the pandemic or the rising cost of inflation, but whatever the cause Bay Area animal shelters are in crisis.  And across the region, people are stepping up to help like the workers at  L.J. Kruse Plumbing in Berkeley.Every Thursday morning, Marie McLean, who works at the century old-plumbing company, walks a few blocks to the Berkeley Humane Society shelter.   "It's a joy to everyone in the office," said McLean, who has worked at the plumbing company for 15 years. "We love the dogs. You feed a dog, you walk a dog, you play with...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Spare the Air Alert issued for Black Friday due to wood smoke

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued the winter season’s first Spare the Air Alert for Black Friday. The alert, for Friday, Nov. 25, effectively bans burning wood, manufactured fire logs or other solid fuel, indoors or outdoors, according to a statement released by BAAQMD. Unhealthy air quality is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Semi-Truck Was Driving Too Fast in Crash in Santa Rosa

The California Highway Patrol is giving the cause of a semi-truck crash that caused major traffic delays on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Veteran’s Day Weekend. Investigators say the driver of the big rig hauling 37-thousand-pounds of frozen food was just going too fast on November 11th. The truck tipped over and hit a guardrail just south of the Highway 12 interchange. No one was hurt. The CHP says the driver told officers the truck was only going 20-miles-per-hour. It’s unclear how fast the CHP thinks it was actually going.
SANTA ROSA, CA

