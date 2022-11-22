Read full article on original website
75 Christmas Activities to Intentionally Make the Season Oh-So-Bright
'Tis the season for family. Whether you'll be traveling or in the comfort of your own home, we've compiled 75 Christmas activities sure that will help you make this Christmas season memorable. We're recommending that you order your Christmas cards and update your address list. Be spontaneous and decide to go ice skating one sunny Saturday afternoon (either just the adults or with kids), or do some advanced planning and buy tickets to a holiday concert. Be intentional about some fun things you want to be sure to include this year.
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
Bake up a sweet holiday treat
Entertaining is a big part of the holiday season. Calendars are packed this time of year with gatherings with friends, family and professional colleagues. Entertaining requires keeping plenty of refreshments on hand to ensure guests maintain their holiday spirit. Submit Your Recipe. Citrus County is filled with great home cooks...
Woman Transforms Hair Into Christmas Tree Complete With Lights and Baubles
Justice Jackson told Newsweek that the weight of the ornaments and lights in her hair made it difficult to see anything.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Le Sueur grandmother celebrates 106th birthday on Thanksgiving
LE SUEUR, Minn. – There was a double blessing this Thanksgiving in Le Sueur: a family get-together and 106th birthday party for Grandma. Betty Majusiak spent her birthday enjoying some cake and company with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.It's true that age is just a number, but Majiusek was born before the U.S. entered World War I. On her special Thanksgiving birthday, it's not the smell of mom's turkey she remembers from growing up on the farm."Cows lay down when they're tired and belly's full of water. They sleep and snore and blow farts and stuff and the smell was always...
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
'Festive Mini' decorated in thousands of Christmas lights for charity
A Mini driver has decorated his car in 3,000 twinkling lights for charity, to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” at Christmas time.Nicholas Martin, 33, has created an illuminative show on his “Festive Mini” in the hopes of raising £10,000 to support The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust and Duchenne UK.The vehicle is decorated with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.“Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible,” the software engineer said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson snubs Liz Truss over her mini-BudgetMoment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drainPaula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
How to deal with grief during the Christmas period
Christmas is just a few weeks away, and preparations for big celebration are in full swing. But as people up and down the country plan their food shops, buy presents and make plans for the day, the festive period may also bring up difficult feelings for those who have lost a loved one this year.For Lena Patel, 40, last Christmas was her first without her mother, who died from ovarian cancer in February 2021. Patel and her children planned to carry on some of the traditions her mother would take part in every year. They bought roasted chestnuts, which...
Simplify the Holidays
Can you feel the adrenaline in the air? Have you seen the frantic Facebook posts trying to track down the “it” toy of the season? Is your calendar already full to the max with parties, school plays, and get-togethers?. If so, I have a proposition for you:. Simplify...
The joy of khachapuri, an immigrant family’s Thanksgiving tradition
Vicki Davitashvili is grateful for many things each Thanksgiving: Her loving family, her job as a digital product manager and her beautiful Millburn home, to name a few. But deep down, beyond all the tangible things in her life, Davitashvili is thankful for her Georgian roots, which remain an integral part of her being, even 35 years after her family emigrated from the eastern European/west Asian nation in 1987, which was then still a republic of the former Soviet Union.
Festive garden events to get you into the Christmas spirit
If you want to add sparkle to your life in the run-up to Christmas, open gardens, garden centres and historic houses are all holding events to get you in a festive mood.The RHS gardens in Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Essex, Surrey and Devon are already a beacon of light with their fantastic Glow festivals (rhs.org.uk), which run untill December 30, where visitors can follow twinkling trails, illuminated sculptural trails and see winter blooms in a new light as dusk falls. View this post on Instagram ...
