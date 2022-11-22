Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73%) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jets’ Robert Saleh puts Zach Wilson on notice, and it just might end up saving this season
Let’s be honest, the first 20 games of Zach Wilson’s career with the Jets have been underwhelming – and that’s if you’re looking for the nicest possible word to describe it. A better word that would be hard to argue with: disappointing. Wilson has completed...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts shares why he respects Packers’ Aaron Rodgers
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was walking to the tunnel at Lambeau Field Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay after the Eagles lost to the Green Bay Packers 30-16. Hurts had been inserted into the game at halftime to replace a struggling Carson Wentz, the former first-round pick that the team invested heavily in, being they gave up several draft picks and given him a lucrative extension. From that moment on, it became a seismic shift in the future for the Eagles.
What channel is Minnesota Vikings game today vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving? (11/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 12
The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022 911/24/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
How Steichen should fix the Philadelphia Eagles offense
While the Philadelphia Eagles should be excited to unleash their blackout uniforms in primetime with their black eagle-wing helmets, they have a difficult opponent in the Green Bay Packers that shouldn’t be taken lightly. The following is a look at each of the likely matchups that the Eagles are...
Giants-Cowboys inactives: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler will play
ARLINGTON, Texas — Here’s a look at the inactive players for Thursday’s Thanksgiving game between the Giants and Cowboys in Dallas:. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. GIANTS. TE Daniel Bellinger — already ruled out (eye) LG Joshua Ezeudu — already ruled out (neck)...
Ex-Giants VP says team suffers from ‘unconscious biases’
The numbers never lie, and in this case, that’s not a good thing. The Washington Post did a deep dive on the hiring of Black head coaches in the NFL. The New York Giants are one of 13 teams which have never hired a Black head coach. With the current success being enjoyed by first-year head coach Brian Daboll, the Giants won’t take another spin on the coaching carousel for at least a few more years. And that’s a problem for the Giants, according to the Post, based on the team’s hiring practices.
Chiefs Week 11 Snap Counts: The Tight End Game
Implementing 13-personnel looks was one of Kansas City's keys to success in Los Angeles.
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
Here’s how NFC playoff picture looks entering Giants’ Thanksgiving showdown with Cowboys
It was a rough week for the Giants, in terms of results and injuries. They’re banged up entering Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown with the Cowboys in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And the Giants — who, like the Cowboys, are 7-3 — have lost two...
Yardbarker
Eagles hire former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles made a slightly surprising hiring on Wednesday. Just days after beating his former team, Nick Sirianni decided to bring in a man who he worked with in Indianapolis and who was fired a few short weeks ago – Marcus Brady. Who is Marcus Brady?. Brady was...
Why Jets’ Zach Wilson apologized to teammates after getting benched for ‘humbling’ Patriots debacle
As Jets quarterback Zach Wilson exited the small television studio that serves as the visiting team’s press conference room at Gillette Stadium, and made the short walk back to the locker room late Sunday afternoon, he had no idea that he had just made his very bad day against the Patriots a whole lot worse.
After Adoree’ Jackson’s injury (on punt return, no less) will Cowboys’ Dak Prescott tear up Giants?
The Giants’ secondary has been decimated by injuries this season. Which could mean Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tearing up coordinator Wink Martindale’s Giants defense on Thanksgiving in Dallas. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The latest big blow: No. 1 cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is out four...
Football: Middletown South rumbles past Midd. North in Thanksgiving rivalry game
Middletown South shook off a minor deficit early to take down crosstown rival Middletown North, 27-10, on Thursday at home in Middletown. Middletown South ups its win total to 35-12-1 all-time against the Lions. The Eagles have taken 22 of the last 23 meetings between the two schools separated by five miles across town.
Jets’ Robert Saleh’s positive spin about a Zach Wilson ‘reset’ can’t hide the cold reality of his benching
You have to give Jets coach Robert Saleh credit for his commitment to putting a positive spin on a bad situation, as he did Wednesday afternoon when he announced the monumental decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday’s game against the Bears in favor of Mike White. “I...
DraftKings promo code for Thanksgiving NFL: Bet $5, win $150 on Giants vs. Cowboys
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Thanksgiving NFL slate features a highly-anticipated NFC Each matchup and a DraftKings promo code allows new bettors to bet $5 and win...
Rams’ Sean McVay Decides on Matthew Stafford’s Status vs. Chiefs
For the second time in three weeks, the quarterback is in concussion protocol.
