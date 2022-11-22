Read full article on original website
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island, delays expected
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers can expect delays if they are in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Midway Fire Rescue said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Delays are expected and drivers are asked to use caution. Further details were not released.
Midway Fire Rescue responds to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue. It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and to expect delays in the area until further notice, according to […]
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Marion County deputy en route to back up fellow officer hurt in 2-vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy and another driver were hurt Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred while the deputy was responding to back up another deputy, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace’s office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the deputy and the other driver were both […]
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
Marion County deputy involved in crash while responding for back up, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marion County deputy was involved in a crash on Thanksgiving morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved the deputy’s vehicle and another car at North Highway 501 and Meadowview Road. Troopers said the two vehicles were heading north...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-20 in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner released the name of a man who was killed Tuesday nighty in a crash along I-20. Nickolas Joseph Allen Smith, 38, of Florence, died when his car was hit by a tractor-trailer that crossed into the westbound lanes, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Smith […]
Passenger dies in wreck near Highway 905 in Horry County
One person died in a Monday morning crash near Highway 905, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m.
HCFR: Propane stove triggered carbon monoxide alarm in Forestbrook area during Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews said Thanksgiving dinner being cooked on a propane stove triggered a carbon monoxide alarm in the Forestbrook area. Crews were called around 1:45 p.m. to Whatuthink Road, which is off Forestbrook Road, for a carbon monoxide alarm. The people...
SCHP: 1 dead in two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.
Coroner’s office identifies passenger killed in two-car crash near Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A road near the Conway area was shut down for a while on Monday following a serious two-car crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the area of Highway 66 at Bumpy Road near Highway 905.
Florence man dies in I-20 crash, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man died after a crash on Interstate 20 on Tuesday. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was driving eastbound on the interstate in Darlington County when a semi-truck driving westbound crossed over the median hitting the car near mile marker 136.
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
Man charged after shooting in Little River, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting in Little River earlier this month, according to Horry County police. Zuri Jaheem Stephens, 20, of Longs, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. Police were called […]
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old woman has been reported missing in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Lana Anderson, of Lumberton, was last seen wearing a light purple shirt, blue jeans and white vans, deputies said. Anderson is 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown eyes and black/brown […]
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
Off-duty NC police officer harassed people, pulled down his pants, spat at deputies at SC motor speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-duty Tabor City police officer was arrested Saturday night at the Florence Motor Speedway after he allegedly harassed several people while they were entering the racetrack and later pulled down his pants and fought with people at a campsite outside the track, according to a police report obtained by […]
Coroner’s office releases name of man shot, killed in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a murder in the Loris area, according to a police report. The incident report shows that officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of Bordertown and Angelwood drives in reference to a murder. When officers arrived at...
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store on Fayetteville Road at around 11:25 a.m., with the customers evacuating as officers arrived. Surveillance video also showed the...
