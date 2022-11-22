Read full article on original website
Related
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I souced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
iheart.com
Nebraska Among 39 States in $391.5 Million Dollar Settlement with Google
(Nebraska) -- Nebraska is joining 39 other states in a $391.5 million dollar settlement against Google for its privacy practices. The 40 states attorneys general opened the investigation into Google in 2018, arguing that Google records users movements despite users telling it not to do so, violating state consumer protection laws. The settlement requires that Google be more transparent with uses about its tracking practices.
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?
We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
Why Iowans are Much More Likely to Hit a Deer Next Week
I've never hit a deer while driving my car, knock on wood. I know a few people who have, and it doesn't look like fun. We Iowans know that the species come aplenty here in the Hawkeye State, so it's always good to be on the lookout. But, next week...
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Are Home to Some Fast Talkers
In this part of the United States, we pride ourselves on enjoying life at a much slower pace than most of the rest of the country. That is until we open our mouths. A new study from Preply shows that half of the top ten fastest-talking states are in our neck of the woods.
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Part of Google Lawsuit Settlement
Four years after Google sued over its location tracking practices, the tech giant has agreed to pay nearly $400 million in damages to 40 states, including Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. It is the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the United States. At issue was...
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
Nick Herbig Addresses Targeting Penalty Against Nebraska
Wisconsin junior linebacker Nick Herbig was ejected from last Saturday's win and will miss the first half against Minnesota.
The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa
On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
The Rally: Wisconsin and Minnesota only two in Nebraska volleyball's way to Big Ten title
At the end of the week, a Big Ten champion will be named. Some say that winning a Big Ten championship is harder than hoisting the National Championship trophy.
Comments / 0