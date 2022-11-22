Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving
There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area. According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area. An email update was sent to...
Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man
The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris. That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming." The Department wrote that Burris has been...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
PHOTOS: Tranquil Start to Thanksgiving Week in Natrona County
The National Weather Service deems today a "tranquil start to Thanksgiving week." Today, tomorrow and Wednesday are sunny with highs near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. There's a 30 percent chance of snow before midnight on Wednesday night, with a low around 20 degrees.
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Senior Mustang Excels at High-Level Construction Courses
A Natrona County High School senior works towards a bright future through SkillsUSA. Tristy Thomas excelled at higher-level construction and cabinetmaking courses at Pathways Innovation Center, according to a press release from Natrona County Schools. Thomas is currently serving as a state officer. When she first joined she said she...
Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More
Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?. If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!. The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!
City Of Casper: Stop Thanksgiving Feast Grease From Clogging Pipes
A hearty Thanksgiving dinner may temporarily (we hope) clog your arteries, but don't let the grease from cooking it clog your and your city's wastewater pipes. The City of Casper on Wednesday offered these handy household hints for what to do cleaning up after dinner. "Grease and fat from turkey,...
Here Are the Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now
Nothing saddens the soul quite like the permanent closing of one of your favorite local restaurants. Throughout the last few years, unfortunately, we have seen a lot of them come and go in and around the Casper area. We went to the people to find out which closed restaurants Casperites...
Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest
One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade
One of the city's most beloved holiday traditions is happening today, November 26, in Downtown Casper. Coinciding with small business Saturday, the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station are a sight to behold. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future” and begins...
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week
There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Free Confidential Memory Screenings Today in Casper
Have you or someone you love been looking for a simple and safe brain check-up that tests memory and other thinking skills?. Free, confidential memory screenings are available from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center (1831 E 4th Street). Screenings take just a few minutes, are...
NCSD Rejects Charter School Application
On Monday, the Natrona County School Board of Trustees unanimously rejected an application presented by the Natrona Preparatory Academy, a charter school that was hoping to open next fall. According to the application they submitted to the district, the charter school had hoped to achieve a 1:25 teacher-to-student ratio, purchase...
Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest
It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
