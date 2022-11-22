Read full article on original website
Morris County Courthouse Project Moves to Design PhaseMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morris County Library Celebrates 100 YearsMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
The Most Dangerous Intersection in Morris County Is in Our BackyardMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Paul VI closes out football season with Turkey Week romp over Camden Catholic
The least important part of a Thanksgiving Week rivalry game is the scoreboard. After their Thanksgiving Eve game, the Paul VI and Camden Catholic football teams shook hands, traded the occasional hug, then retreated to their respective final post game huddles. There was very little difference between the two. For...
Haddonfield upends Haddon Heights in 113th edition of Thanksgiving showdown
When it comes to Thanksgiving football, no one is probably more of a traditionalist than Frank DeLano. For the longtime Haddonfield coach, playing neighboring rival Haddon Heights on this day is important. It gives the programs a chance to reflect on history, gives communities an opportunity to come together. It’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS student-athletes announce collegiate commitments
Jack Ponzoni, University of Lynchburg, in Virgina, lacrosse. Victoria Rutnik, Long Island University, ice hockey. Nadia Nole, Monmouth University, rowing. Emma Kirby, Castleton University, in Vermont, soccer.
Paterson Eastside wins fourth in a row over Kennedy in 98th Thanksgiving meeting
Elijah Carroll has heard countless tales of past Thanksgiving contests between Paterson Eastside and Paterson Kennedy. On Wednesday night, Carroll ensured that he’ll have his own stories to tell for years to come. Carroll, a senior ran for a touchdown and recorded an interception, one of five turnovers forced...
Football: Roselle dominates Roselle Park in 103rd edition of Thanksgiving Day rivalry
Nafee Finney and his fellow Roselle seniors were not upset about having to have wait a few weeks to play a Thanksgiving Eve game against ancient rival Roselle Park. “Actually, they were starting to miss it after I gave them some time off,” said Rams head coach Ibrahim Halsey.
Football: Woodbury edges Gateway to stay on top in Thanksgiving rivalry matchup
Jathan Chandler threw a touchdown pass to give Woodbury the only points of the day in a 6-0 Thanksgiving rivalry game win over Gateway, in Woodbury. The game was the 45th Thanksgiving game between the two Gloucester County teams, and with the win, Woodbury leads the series 33-12. Around the...
Football: Brown’s interception, three TD passes power Westfield over rival Plainfield
Westfield senior Trey Brown had not played defense since he was in eighth grade before Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry vs. Plainfield. The Blue Devils coaching staff installed a few defensive packages with Brown at safety, and considering he delivered a game-changing interception late in the first half, it paid big dividends.
HS football photos: Barringer vs. East Orange, Nov. 24, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Manasquan uses five takeaways to defeat Wall in Thanksgiving football meeting
Manasquan played stout defense all game long as it finished the day with five turnovers to hand Wall a 28-14 loss and capture its first win over the Crimson Knights since 2017. “We’ve struggled with injuries and people missing games for whatever reason for a while,” Manasquan head coach Jay...
Football: Audubon takes down Haddon Twp in Thanksgiving Day matchup
Audubon quarterback Scott Lynch led his team to a 26-6 Thanksgiving Day victory over Haddon Township, in Audubon. With the win, the Green Wave lead the series 40-17-1. The road team led 19-0 at the half. Lynch delivered a 50-yard touchdown pass to Billy Lindemuth towards the midpoint of the...
HS football photos: Dumont vs. Tenafly, Nov. 24, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Washington Crossing Historic Park Announces First Dates of Celebrated Winter Reenactments
The reenactments bring both locals and visitors to the waterfront every year.Photo byWashington Crossing Historic Park. An historic Bucks County park will be begin their annual reenactments of one of the country’s most important and remembered moments.
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec.1)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
Long Branch wins Thanksgiving Day battle against Red Bank Regional in King’s first season
The transition from one coach to another can be tricky if not handled correctly. For Chad King and Long Branch, it was flawless. On Thanksgiving Day, the season culminated for the Green Wave with a 35-28 victory over rival Red Bank Regional in Little Silver. This was the 99th all-time meeting between the two sides and the Green Wave lead the series 64-32-3.
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Nov.25-Dec. 1)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG 19th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit, through Dec. 2. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light from the Yellow Star,” Institute...
Football: Middletown South rumbles past Midd. North in Thanksgiving rivalry game
Middletown South shook off a minor deficit early to take down crosstown rival Middletown North, 27-10, on Thursday at home in Middletown. Middletown South ups its win total to 35-12-1 all-time against the Lions. The Eagles have taken 22 of the last 23 meetings between the two schools separated by five miles across town.
Viral TikToker Back Again With Fundraiser For Homeless Hackettstown Couple
Remember the TikToker from New Jersey who recently went viral after launching a fundraiser to help an 81-year-old Walmart worker retire?. He’s back again with a new campaign for an elderly couple who were left homeless after several financial difficulties. Devan Bonagura, 19, raised more than $186,000 for Hackettstown...
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
Phillipsburg football scores 4 TDs on 4th down to beat Easton for 1st time since 2014
Phillipsburg High School’s football team turned fourth downs into touchdowns on Thanksgiving and left Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium with a win for the first time since 2014. The Stateliners defeated rival Easton 35-14 on Thursday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak to the Red Rovers, the longest...
At Pop’s Place, a free Thanksgiving meal keeps a legacy alive
When Erion Lenas was a child, he watched his uncle Spyros Lenas, known as Pop, serve free Thanksgiving meals every year at his restaurant, Pop’s Place. Pop passed away four years ago, but in April of last year, his nephew opened another restaurant with the same name in Morris County.
