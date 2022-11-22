Read full article on original website
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
How Days Of Our Lives Plans To Honor The Late John Aniston On-Air
Actor John Aniston had quite a career in television spanning all the way back to the '60s with appearances in such shows as "Combat!," "Accidental Family," and "Mission: Impossible." Soap stardom came for Aniston when he brought the treacherous Victor Kiriakis to life on "Days of Our Lives," in 1985, with the actor going on to become the ultimate villain that fans loved to hate. The character softened in his later years, but would still stop at nothing to protect his loved ones, per Fame 10.
Days of Our Lives Recasts a Legacy Character With Deep Ties to Salem
Will and Gabi’s daughter on Days of Our Lives has a new look. Lane Rosa is now playing the role of Arianna Horton, previously played by Sydney Brower, and first appeared in the Thursday, October 27, episode after Gabi had picked her up from Sonny’s and headed to the Horton Scare Festival. Back in July, Rosa posted a photo on her Instagram page with Camila Banus (Gabi) and Remington Hoffman (Li) and shared, “Pretty excited about this one…”
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Chooses Between the Newman Brothers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers suggest Sally Spectra will decide which Newman brother she wants to be with.
The Sad Time Days Of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera Nearly Went Blind
"Days of Our Lives" has a reputation for leaving viewers in tears. Although the Peacock soap opera is a bit wacky at times, with supernatural storylines like demonic possessions and characters coming back to life (via Soaps.com), the long-running show has given us numerous emotional moments over the years as well (via TV Overmind). There have been times when the sudser was downright depressing as fans said goodbye to beloved characters such as Bo Brady, who died in the arms of his wife Hope Brady.
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 of the Worst Recasts
'The Young and the Restless' has recast many big roles over the decades, yet some actors weren't cut out for the character.
What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
Tragedy or Triumph? The Death of Days of Our Lives’ [Spoiler] Could Kickstart an Infuriating Relationship We Never Saw Coming
Things may be about to go very, very wrong. Susan’s in trouble on Days of Our Lives. That’s not a surprise for anyone, right? But even Xander and Ava may not realize just how bad it could get, because signs are starting to point to something going very, very wrong.
What The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Wants Brooke To Do When Ridge Apologizes
For more than three decades "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have watched Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) live the kind of life most people could only dream of having with all of the stylish clothes, the handsome men, and the luxurious getaways from Monaco to Italy and beyond. But they've also seen her making a lot of missteps over the years, as she's committed plenty of sins that have included sleeping with her daughter's husband and her sister's husband. There's also the fact that Brooke has been married so many times that fans have simply lost track of all her weddings and divorces.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy
"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Heartbroken Chance Finds Love With Another Woman
'The Young and the Restless' hero Chance Chancellor will look for love again when his marriage to Abby Newman ends.
B&B Spoilers for November 23: Taylor Hayes Walks Toward Her Future
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, promise Dr. Taylor Hayes is on the verge of getting everything she ever wanted while Brooke Logan gets a surprise visit from a very important man from her past. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Taylor (Krista Allen) is mere minutes away from taking her vows...
General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’
Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Meet the Bombshell With Whom General Hospital’s Chad Duell Scared Up Some Fun Over Halloween Weekend
Before the sun had even come up on October 31, Chad Duell dropped a series of photos to Instagram that revealed how he’d spent Halloween weekend — and with whom. In the first image, the Emmy winner is putting his own spin on Game of Thrones, taking a seat in front of a backdrop that’s sure to rattle your bones. In later photos, it appears that he was hanging at Knott’s Scary Farm. And in a shot in the middle, he does his best Tom Cruise-in-Top Gun pose with Luana Lucci, a beautiful Brazilian model and flight attendant.
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
The Young and the Restless Comings And Goings: Huge Return, Sad Exit
Who’s coming and who’s going from The Young and the Restless (YR)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. The Young and the Restless C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on...
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
