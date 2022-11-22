ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
DETROIT, MI
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Hanceville races past Falkville 90-41, Vinemont, Cold Springs fall in opening round

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The 40th annual Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament tipped off at Lane Horton Gymnasium Monday and the hosting Hanceville Bulldogs got things started with an impressive, 90-41 win over Falkville. Vinemont and Cold Springs also played their opening round games Monday night but fell to Dora 51-43 and Mortimer Jordan 60-41, respectively. Hanceville 90 – Falkville 41 (Game Four) It didn’t take long for Hanceville to build a sizable lead over Falkville. Carson Garrett scored on an and-one to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. A driving layup by Zach Campbell and free throws by Garrett and Brayden Harris quickly made...
HANCEVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy