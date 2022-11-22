Read full article on original website
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
Scorebook Live
Turkey Day Game in San Francisco: Lincoln zips past Balboa for section crown
SAN FRANCISCO — It's a nearly a century-old tradition in one of the world's most recognizable cities. The Turkey Day Game high school football game deciding the San Francisco Section's champion commenced its 98th birthday Thursday and the Lincoln Mustangs celebrated with a 44-7 victory over ...
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
KTLO
Monday basketball results include MH losing 2 junior high boys’ games at Nettleton
A pair of Mountain Home’s junior high boys’ basketball teams had a rough trip to Jonesboro on Monday as they played Nettleton. The Junior Bombers fell in the freshman game to the Junior Raiders 49-45. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 21 points, and Drew Haney added 19. Mountain Home falls to 3-3 on the sesaon.
Oxford Students Ready for What’s Next
Oxford, AL – Oxford’s Keur, George have left their mark in county cross country circles, Jackets coach Delozier projects big things for his county champions going forward at UAB, UAH.
PREP BASKETBALL: Hanceville races past Falkville 90-41, Vinemont, Cold Springs fall in opening round
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The 40th annual Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament tipped off at Lane Horton Gymnasium Monday and the hosting Hanceville Bulldogs got things started with an impressive, 90-41 win over Falkville. Vinemont and Cold Springs also played their opening round games Monday night but fell to Dora 51-43 and Mortimer Jordan 60-41, respectively. Hanceville 90 – Falkville 41 (Game Four) It didn’t take long for Hanceville to build a sizable lead over Falkville. Carson Garrett scored on an and-one to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. A driving layup by Zach Campbell and free throws by Garrett and Brayden Harris quickly made...
